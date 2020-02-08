About a week after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dominated the Super Bowl halftime show, fans are already suggesting who should take the reins for next year’s big event – Gwen Stefani. Although the singer performed with her band No Doubt and Sting in 2003, some are excited to see Stefani and friend Blake Shelton as the headline of the mid-term show.

Stefani has been an important force in the music industry for some time between her time at No Doubt and her work as a solo artist. Of course, her famous friend and occasional co-star at The Voice has had a successful career as a country singer. So it only makes sense that some fans ask the couple that released tracks like “Nobody But You” to perform together during the halftime show.

“# 2021 Super Bowl halftime artist … Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton … these two are magical together … just a thought,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Next Super Bowl halftime should be @gwenstefani. With special guests, no doubt, Eva and Blake.

– Earl (@MyNameIs_Earl_) February 5, 2020

“Where’s Gwen Stefan’s Solo Super Bowl gig?” A Twitter user wrote in 2019, showing how long fans had been waiting for the singer to appear during the Super Bowl solo.

“So wait, @gwenstefani hasn’t shot the #SuperBowlHalftimeShow yet or hasn’t come up yet,” said another fan. “Because it can definitely let the shit happen and Hollaback Girl should be part of the halftime show.”

As already mentioned, Stefani has actually performed at a Super Bowl halftime show. In 2003, her band No Doubt and Sting took the stage to appear at Super Bowl XXXVII, according to CBS News. However, the singer “Hollaback Girl” still has to appear as a solo artist.

While Stefani and Shelton haven’t performed together during the Super Bowl halftime show, they have performed together in the past. Most recently, the couple played a duet of “Nobody But You” during the Grammy Awards on January 26, which was released on Shelton’s latest album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”. Before they performed, they spoke to E! News’ Ryan Seacrest, where they said acting together was a breeze.

“We (sing together) all the time,” they said to Seacrest on the red carpet in front of the Grammys. “We sing in the house, music is part of our everyday life anyway, so we perform here. It’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous – but the interaction is exactly what we do. “