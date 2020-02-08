Gwen Stefani has been affected by her Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas, and the No Doubt frontwoman has been forced to cancel her shows this weekend. This left fans hoping for the best for the sick singer and wondering how bad the illness could be.

Stefani had already canceled her performances in Vegas in June, citing health problems. This time, she promised to do everything to get better and get back on stage. The fans quickly sent positive energy to support this effort.

“Your health is more important than anything else, feel better, Queen,” wrote a fan to Stefani.

“I am heartbroken, but your health is more important. I don’t know if I will watch this show (it has taken me so long to get out of here), but I am optimistic about the future. I love you “G,” added a disappointed fan.

🙏🙏 🙏🙏 for you #Gwenstefani https://t.co/yQJpgsLMER

– Kathy Davis (@ KathyDa35985429) February 8, 2020

“So disappointed tonight. I get sick and hope you are better, but I fly that way. Feel better,” wrote a third fan, repeating the disappointment.

“This is totally crappy, but your health is more important! I’m really sorry I don’t see you, but I’ll get over it,” added another, who caught the general feeling from all the fans.

This is developing …