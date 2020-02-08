Days before she canceled one of the shows of her “Just a Girl” residency in Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how her background dancers were preparing for the performance. In her Instagram post, which included a video about her training, she shows what fans can expect when the singer finally returns to the Vegas stage.

Stefani has re-released a video by choreographer Luther Brown that highlights the performance of her side dancers in her track “Wind It Up”. The clip shows all the dancers who hold absolutely every movement, and the only thing that was missing in their practice was an appearance by the lady of the show herself, Stefani. Although, based on her recent announcement about her stay in Vegas, it is clear that the singer is currently busy recovering.

Stefani wrote on Twitter on February 7th that she would cancel her show “Just a Girl” on February 8th for health reasons. She wrote that she “still does not feel well and will not be able to perform” and that fans who have already bought tickets will be reimbursed the full price.

“I’m doing everything I can to get well and plan to be back on stage for my shows from February 12th to 22nd,” Stefani said in a follow-up tweet. “Thanks for all the good wishes. I hope to see you again in Vegas soon. Gx #onlyhuman #imsorry #loveuguys”

While Stefani had to cancel one of her Vegas residency shows, the singer was recently able to appear with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. During the Grammy Awards 2020 on January 26, the two singers performed a duet of their song “Nobody But You”, which can be seen on Shelton’s album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”.

Before their appearance, the couple spoke to E! Message ‘Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. During their discussion, Stefani and Shelton emphasized that there were no pre-performance nerves as they were more than used to performing together at this point.

“We [sing together] all the time,” said Shelton, as people noticed. “We sing in the house, music is part of our everyday life anyway, so I perform here – it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous – but the actual interaction is exactly what we do.”

Could Shelton and Stefani release an album together in the future even though they feel comfortable as a unit? According to the couple, it is not likely.

“I don’t think so,” said Shelton.

“I don’t think so either,” added Stefani. “But we actually did a lot of music together. We wrote two songs together – that’s a lot. Because he never does. He shares his talent with me! “