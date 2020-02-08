Gwen Stefani canceled one of the shows of her current stay in Just a Girl Las Vegas due to illness.

The pop superstar and coach of The Voice on TV turned to Twitter on Friday (February 7th) to inform fans that they were planning a Saturday (February 8th) show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas had vegas strip, wouldn’t go forward.

“I’m so sorry, but I’m still not feeling well and can’t do my # JustAGirlVegas show on Saturday, February 8th at @ ZapposTheater at @ PHVegas. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase, ”she writes.

“I do everything to get well and plan to be back on stage for my shows from February 12th to 22nd,” added the singer in a subsequent tweet. “Thanks for all the good wishes. I hope to see you in Vegas again soon. “

The pop icon, who has been with Blake Shelton for four years, founded her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas in July 2018, in which Shelton participated. She had previously missed a show in July 2019 due to illness.

Stefani and Shelton recently included fans from their private lives in the video for their recent collaboration “Nobody But You”. The couple played the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani on the 2020 red carpet: