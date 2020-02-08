Gwen Stefani has canceled her “Just a Girl” residence in Las Vegas, citing health problems. Today, the singer said that she was not feeling well and would not be able to appear in a tweet this weekend that Entertainment Tonight noticed. Stefani had canceled some of her Vegas appearances last June – and then also mentioned health problems.

I’m so sorry, but I’m still not feeling well and can’t do my # JustAGirlVegas show on Saturday February 8th at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

– Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Stefani assured fans that she would “do anything to get well” and she plans to re-appear on her shows scheduled for the rest of February.

This story is developing.