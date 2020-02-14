Gwen Stefani again apologizes to the fans because she has canceled another appointment for her current residence in Just a Girl Las Vegas. The pop superstar turned to social media on Thursday afternoon (February 13) to announce that she could not appear on the show scheduled for Friday (February 14).

“I’m still under the weather and can’t do my # JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14th, at @ZapposTheater on @PHVegas,” she writes on Twitter. “I plan to return for my shows February 15-22. Refunds are available from the original point of sale. I’m sorry.”

Stefani started her Just a Girl residence at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip in July 2018. Her four-year-old friend Blake Shelton was present at the first shows. She missed a show in July 2019 due to illness and has recently canceled several scheduled appearances.

Stefani announced on Friday (February 7th) via social media that the show she had planned for Saturday (February 8th) would not continue due to illness, and then unplugged the show she was scheduled for Wednesday ( February) had planned. 12), citing a persistent illness.

Stefani has not clarified the nature of her illness.

Stefani and Shelton recently gave their fans an insight into their private lives in the video for their latest duet “Nobody But You”. They also played the song together at the Grammy Awards 2020 on January 26th in one of the show’s highlights.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani on the Grammys 2020 red carpet: