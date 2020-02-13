If you are from the Pacific Northwest you will see a good number of shots from this video, since the man in charge, Seth, and his wife Amy, if true, are obviously in love with their city and are more than willing to To show it off since Portland, Oregon is one of those strange places that knows its way around being strange and wants to keep it that way, but also has an identity that is their own and will not change for anyone. The number of seconds in a year is pretty big if you really think about it. Just taking 365 of them and sharing what amounts to quick shots of a life that seems pretty busy is just a small idea of ​​what those two really get up to when the camera is off. Obviously the couple loves life and quite enjoy it when they go back and forth and see what there is to see in the wider world outside of Portland. It’s a dream for many people to be able to pick up and go most of the time, but these two obviously live it and it’s hard not to be a little bit jealous at times, but it’s easier to believe that they are doing what they want and enjoying Your time in this world in a way that suits you best.

<noscript><iframe title="2019" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/382818236?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="1060" height="596" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The sights the two have fallen in love with seem to be numerous, but there are some that are among their favorites, such as sporting events, as roller derby, baseball and basketball, and even soccer as a couple can be noticed as their favorite pastimes. When it comes to Portland, there’s a lot to do even when it rains, and it can rain quite a bit depending on the time of year, as the region is green for a reason. When you see different parts of the city, you might almost think they are in a completely different state, but those of us who come from the PNW, the Pacific Northwest, know that it is as diverse and great as everyone other place in the world if you happen to notice the differences between one place and the next. Some people do not notice this for various reasons, while others are totally immersed in it and more than willing to share the joy they feel when they live in such a diverse part of the world.

Fortunately, the person who made this was lucky to escape the images of the total turmoil that Portland, along with many cities, has experienced since 2016 and the start of the Trump era, when Portland has become one in recent years thanks to different ideologies shared city and beliefs that tore people apart. Doug Brown of Portland Mercury is just one of many who have documented the massive problems that have occurred during this time. Fortunately, things have pretty much subsided so people can see what kind of place Portland is in and around the city and outskirts, where much is still green and carries the kind of wonder that many people love to see. Walking, playing and just spending time with the people you care about is of great value in this part of the world, regardless of whether city life gets a little crazy sometimes. Whatever Seth thought to document his married life for a year in a row, it was enough to think that he wanted people to see what can happen and what happens when a person enjoys life and decides to show what can happen in a few seconds all year round. Some people might look at that and say in a very dull and unhappy tone, “Who cares?”, And they’re not entirely wrong, because it’s a marriage of many and a life of many people in one place, where there are some people who may have a life that is as interesting or far less involved. However, it is sometimes enough to watch someone share moments in their lives to get many people to look around and wonder what they are doing with their own.

There is a lot we can credit technology for, and one thing is to show us that people around the world and in the same region are different and yet so similar that it is enough to believe that our differences do not separate us should be a lot. This couple obviously love to laugh, have fun, enjoy the world around them and sometimes just sit back and think about recognizing the little moments that make the bigger moments worthwhile every now and then. So if it’s not your cup of tea, it should be, but every now and then it is interesting to take a look at the lives of others.