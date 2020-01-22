Guy Fieri, work diligently toward a goal. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Beverley Mitchell, 39; Balthazar Getty, 45; Guy Fieri, 52; Diane Lane, 55.

Diane Lane (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

advertisement

Happy birthday: work diligently towards a goal. Worry less about what others are doing or the changes around you and focus more on what you are trying to achieve. Interference and interference will waste valuable time that needs to be spent on making progress. Only help those who want to give you so much in return. Your numbers are 4, 11, 24, 28, 34, 41, 48.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Be more aware and you will recognize that you do not have to stand alone or do things. You have received more respect and admiration than you realize. Take a deep breath, do not react excessively and be prepared to accept help. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The less you talk, the better. Discussions will lead to confusion and uncertainty. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and keep up the pace until you reach your destination. Praise will be yours for what you complete, not what you say. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Take one thing at a time. If you overload your task list, you will run out of time. A good idea is clear, but if you don’t continue, it will be worthless. Let what you say and make it count. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Follow the path that feels most comfortable. Do not feel that you have to follow what someone else is doing if you really have your own ideas and ways of doing things. Don’t forget to feel the passion; hold onto something that moves you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Speak if you think someone is not telling you the truth or omitting an important fact. Your efforts will not go unnoticed and the result will bring about an unexpected but rewarding change. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): don’t let anger and frustration pass when patience and understanding are required. Add your personal touch to whatever you do, and don’t let the changes that others make disrupt your plans. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged. 5 stars

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): contact someone you haven’t seen in a while and you’ll open an unexpected opportunity window. Decisions can be made that will change your life if you do your best to pursue your dreams. 2 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21): What you think and what happens will vary. Do not act on an assumption. Do the required legwork to understand every situation that you face. Personal improvements, honing skills and following your heart are preferred. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Be persistent in dealing with someone who uses persuasiveness and little white lies to lure you into something that does not benefit you. Make clear what you want and do not settle for less. Anger does not solve anything. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): you will be sensitive to what is happening around you. Don’t introduce yourself to disappointment. Set your goals, stick to your plans and refuse to leave outside influences between you and your destination. Maintain a position of strength. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Challenge yourself mentally and you will come up with a plan that will help you get ahead. An offer made by someone is tempting, but investing in yourself is a better option. Why make someone else’s dream come true? Do your own thing. 3 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): stop worrying about what someone is doing and put your energy into what you are trying to achieve. Let the past be a lesson that will help you overcome a distraction. Focus on self improvement, not trying to change others. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are charismatic, energetic and changeable. You are intelligent and humorous.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.

advertisement