Guy Fieri Funko Pop! Toy is ready to take you to Flavortown

advertisement

Get ready to fly to Flavortown with the brand new Guy Fieri Funko Pop! Toy. This week, Funko introduced a variety of new pop characters that collectors can anticipate. Below is a toy version of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri. Of course, the figure comes complete with Guys flame shirt, dyed yellow hair, trademark goatee and a tray with a ready-to-eat cheeseburger. You can take a look at the tweet shown below.

Coming soon: Pop! Icons – Guy Fieri! Https://t.co/Ex3lZ3sRXZ@GuyFieri#GuyFieri#Funko#Pop#FunkoPoppic.twitter.com/606PCskwtv

advertisement

– Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 22, 2020

Fieri is part of Funko’s Pop! Icon line, which previously included Albert Einstein and Edgar Allan Poe. The newly discovered additions also include Bill Nye, the scientist, Farrah Fawcett, a new version by Edgar Allan Poe and Marilyn Monroe with a black and white variant. This will also be the first pop figure for Fieri, although the famous chef is already depicted on mugs, t-shirts and other goods related to diners, drive-ins and dives. You could say it was only a matter of time before he became a pop toy, and that day has finally come.

Fieri is an Emmy-winning television host and a famous chef. He is perhaps best known for the television series Diners, drive-ins and dives along with other shows on the Food Network. In addition to his dynamic personality, Fieri is also known for his unique appearance, which makes him one of the most famous celebrities in pop culture. It is also closely linked to a place called “Flavortown”, a fictional village that offers the tastiest food in the world. In addition to his television work, Fieri is also a productive author who writes and co-writes a variety of bestselling cookbooks. His last book, Guy Fieri Family Food: Kitchen Tested, Home Approved, appeared in stores in 2016. Today he can still be found on the Food Network, where he continues to host several television programs.

Many other new Funko Pop toys are on the way too, and the horror genre in particular has gotten a grip on some famous films. These include killer clowns from the All Funko Pops !, and three of the murderous “clowns” of the legendary B-movie get new toys. All four of The Craft’s witches also become Funko Pops and three different versions of Funko Pop! The American psycho-killer Patrick Bateman is also on the move. Funko has something for everyone when it comes to pop characters. From diners to drive-ins and dives to classic R-rated murder films that get new toys.

RELATED: A Lot Of Batman Movie Villains Gets Funko Pop! treatment

The Guy Fieri Funko pop toy is now available for pre-order from various retailers. Amazon’s shipping date is May 1st, 2020. To get your ticket to Flavortown, you may want to pre-order the miniature guy for as long as you can, and there’s no denying that this pop would look great in your kitchen. In the meantime, look out for other great revelations that Funko has released for new pop toys, as it seems that more is coming. This message comes to us from Funko.

Topics: funko, toys, collectibles

Pretty brains, lightning-fast fingers. Find me on @HorrorGeekLife.



advertisement