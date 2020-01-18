advertisement

PIACENZA, Italy – Art experts have confirmed that Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady”, stolen from the gallery almost 23 years ago, was discovered in the walls of an Italian art gallery last month.

The authentication of the painting announced on Friday solved one of the constant riddles of the art world – where did the missing work end? – but left some questions unanswered, including who took it and whether it ever left the museum’s property.

A gardener in the Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art in the northern city of Piacenza, who was clearing away ivy, noticed a small double door on a wall outside and opened it. In the room he found a plastic bag with a painting that seemed to be the missing masterpiece.

“I can tell you with certainty that the work is authentic,” Piacenza prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters on Friday while two police officers stood on both sides of an easel and carried the recovered painting.

“Portrait of a Lady” shows a young woman looking sensually over her shoulder against a dreamy moss-green background. Klimt finished the painting in 1917, a year before his death. Galerie Ricci Oddi bought it in 1925 and reported it missing in February 1997.

Since the gardener’s discovery on December 10, the canvas has been kept in a vault of a local branch of the Italian central bank, while experts have used infrared radiation and other non-invasive techniques to determine if it was the original “portrait of a lady”.

Experts said the painting was in remarkably good condition. One of the few signs of damage was a scratch on the edge of the canvas, possibly “resulting from an inept attempt to remove the portrait from its frame,” said Anna Selleri, a restorer at the National Gallery in Bologna.

The experts who carried out the verification work found convincing evidence in the work of their colleagues over two decades ago.

An Italian high school student who was preparing for her final exam in 1996 noticed striking similarities between the image that would be lost a year later and an earlier Klimt work by a woman with a similar demeanor and look, but with a hat and one The artist wore scarf in “Portrait of a Lady”.

Fascinated by the observations of the student, who later became an art researcher, experts examined the work of art in the Piacenza Gallery collection at the time and found that Klimt had painted it on an earlier portrait of a woman.

Those who used X-rays to study the work of the past few weeks saw the earlier portrait. Selleri said that the radiation analysis showed that Klimt did not rework much of the face when painting the later portrait, but used a whitish pigment from the earlier version for the skin.

“Portrait of a Lady” was officially classified as missing on February 22, 1997, but could have been torn from a gallery wall a few days earlier during the preparations for the exhibition.

Who stole the picture? Chicca said the police are investigating some traces of organic matter on the recovered canvas, hoping that they could provide clues.

When asked if the authorities knew if the piece had ever left the gallery, the investigators said they wanted to find out something else.

Why and when the picture was hidden behind a wall, journalist Anne-Marie O’Connor, author of a book about the dramatic fate of Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”, has a well-founded theory.

Prior to the 1990s, Klimt was largely considered an “Austrian painter,” but his stature really grew at that point, “said O’Connor. When” Portrait of a Lady “was added, the value of the art nouveau artist’s paintings was” enormous, “said she.

O’Connor ventured that the person who had taken the painting might have stowed it behind the gallery walls while waiting for news of the robbery, but the stolen work turned out to be “too hot to finish become”.

“It would have been difficult to sell it to a private buyer,” it said in a telephone interview from London on the so-called gray market.

Some of Klimt’s works have experienced astonishing strokes of fate.

O’Connor’s 2012 book “The Lady In Gold” documented a woman’s ultimately successful attempt to win back Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”.

This portrait was snatched by a Nazi officer from Bloch-Bauer’s house in Vienna in 1941. The woman, Bloch-Bauer’s niece, sold the painting in 2006 to the cosmetics mogul Ronald Lauder for $ 135 million.

Another famous piece by Klimt was a second portrait of the woman, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II”. Oprah Winfrey finally bought this painting and reportedly sold it for $ 150 million a few years ago.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

