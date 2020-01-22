advertisement

Gus is a 4-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi who could be the official social / emotional support animal at Winona ISD.

Gus de corgi could soon be hired by a school district in Texas as a therapy dog

Gus, a 4-year-old tri Pembroke Welsh Corgi, has been going to school since he was a puppy in an unofficial capacity. He is known by the students who visit the elementary campus of Winona ISD.

But on Thursday, the Winona ISD Board of Trustees will discuss whether Gus should officially work at the school as his emotional support animal.

Kristen Tillman, Gus’ handler and elementary counselor, told Chron.com that Gus would be perfect for the role.

“My director, Jason Caldwell, wanted to include a therapy dog, and I knew Gus was perfect,” she said. “We have registered him for lessons.”

The very good boy has completed 13 weeks of training and only has five left at Petco, she added. Tillman said her goal is to get Gus certified as a therapy dog.

Therapy dogs are dogs that volunteer in public institutions such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes to improve the lives of those they come in contact with, according to the American Kennel Club. A therapy dog ​​is not the same as an assistance dog, specially trained to provide assistance to people with disabilities, according to the AKC.

The subject will be discussed on Thursday evening during the closed meeting.

