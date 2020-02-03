Advertisement

It cost a lot of projects from band members and a “Is that it?” Answer to the almost mythically long-awaited 2008 album of Chinese Democracy for Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan to realize that they are best together.

This famous / notorious Guns N ‘Roses core was reunited for the Not In This Lifetime tour in 2016, and it turned out that its die-hard fans were ready to watch to see them together again, according to a Live press release Nation, the Tour was the third highest tour ever.

So get back on your jet for a new global stadium tour. That will bring them back to Toronto, at the city’s largest venue as last time: the Rogers Center. They will be there on July 13th.

Expect all the band’s hits, whose tour line-up will be rounded off by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese. And it’s an arena rock tour, so expect some very extended slash solos, a few dozen extra “na-na-na-na-na-nas” in front of “knees” and more brilliant bombast. And if you’ve never seen a Guns N ‘Roses concert before, take the time you set and add an hour or two.

Tickets will be sold this Friday (February 7th) at 12 noon on ticketmaster.ca and livenation.com. There are also a variety of pre-sales limited to your credit card – all the details can be found here.

