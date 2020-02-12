Yadav was attacked when he returned from the temple.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed Wednesday that unidentified men opened fire on the convoy of their chosen MLA Naresh Yadav on Tuesday evening. The party said one person was killed in the attack.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh informed IANS that Yadav was attacked late Tuesday evening when he returned from the temple.

Delhi: Delhi: Shots on the convoy of Naresh Yadav, MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Mehrauli on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, last night. One volunteer lost his life while another was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/UREQkDVEkB

“The Yadav convoy was attacked. Unknown men opened fire on the convoy when Yadav returned from the temple after results. A voluntary party friend Ashok was killed,” Singh told IANS.

Singh said one party’s volunteer was injured after the attack. He blamed the legal and administrative situation in Delhi for the incident.

The AAP won the parliamentary elections in Delhi with 62 out of 70 seats.