One person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire on AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy in the village of Kishangarh in southwest Delhi on late February 11, police said.

The newly elected MLA returned home with his followers after being obedient to a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA convoy.

A person who was injured in the incident was taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chairman Sanjay Singh claimed that volunteer party friend Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

MLA Naresh Yadav convoy attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok man killed. Naresh Yadav returned home after visiting a temple, ”Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Shots at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers who accompanied him on the way back from the temple. At least one volunteer died of gunshot wounds. Another is injured, ”said the AAP in a tweet.

Ankit Lal, responsible for social media at AAP, tweeted: “AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty fired several shots after visiting a temple as part of a triumphal procession. Criminals in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. The police are on site. “

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.