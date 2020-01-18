Gun rights rally in Virginia leads to state of emergency; Court upholds gun ban at demonstration

advertisement

RICHMOND, Virginia. – Virginia’s Supreme Court upheld Friday’s ban on firearms at a protest in the state’s capital next week, an event that officials feared could result in violence by armed extremists.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency earlier this week and passed an implementing decision to ban all weapons from the Capitol property in Richmond. He said the state had received credible threats from “armed militia groups storming our capitol” during an annual arms rights rally scheduled for Monday.

Gun rights groups sued, but a Richmond judge denied their request to lift the ban Thursday, referring to rulings by the US Supreme Court and other courts that the right to take weapons was not unlimited in the second amendment. On Friday, the Supreme Court approved and confirmed the ban.

Gun control proposals picked up speed in Virginia after a city worker opened fire on employees in an urban building in Virginia Beach in May, killing 12 and injuring four others.

Weapons rights groups launched a violent opposition campaign after Democrats who promised to pass a series of new arms restrictions won the majority in Virginia’s state parliament in November. More than 125 cities and counties have declared themselves “Protected Areas of the Second Amendment” and have promised to take action against new arms legislation.

The annual rally of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a weapons rights group, on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has caught the attention of militia groups, white supremacists, and anti-government groups who have promised to send members to Virginia to protest Virginia against new gun laws.

The Attorney General of Virginia, Mark Herring, asked the Supreme Court to uphold the governor’s arms ban. He argued that it was necessary to prevent a repeat of fatal violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. One woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd. No one was injured by gunfire at the rally.

Gun rights groups argued that the ban would violate their second constitutional law and freedom of speech.

