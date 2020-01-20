advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The weapon, which is believed to have been used in the fatal shootout at a senior of Bellaire High School, was found, the city of Bellaire said on a Monday.

No further information has been released on where the weapon was found. The police have announced that the information is currently confidential.

The search for the .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol had been going on since last week when investigators thought the suspect had rejected it after leaving high school campus.

19-year-old Cesar Cortes was shot dead last Tuesday.

According to sources with knowledge of the case, three students went to a Bellaire High School camp on Tuesday afternoon because the alleged gunman wanted to show his gun to the other two teenagers.

A teenager then left the camp. Then he heard a shot.

Sources say the 16-year-old suspect carried Cortes out of the storage room before he ran away.

On Friday morning, a judge ruled that the Bellaire High School student who was charged with manslaughter in Cortes’ death remains in custody for the time being.

The 16-year-old suspect was brought to court for a handcuffed hearing. His mother was in the courtroom and burst into tears when the teenager was led into the room.

Defense lawyers said the boy should be released from his mother and claimed that he was being supervised and had never been in trouble in the past. The prosecutor replied that the teenager could pose a danger to himself or others.

The judge agreed and the teenager will remain in juvenile detention for the time being.

Eyewitness News learned that there may have been an incident involving another student from Bellaire High School prior to filming. Prosecutors want to know more about this incident.

When the teenager’s mother left the courtroom, tears ran down her face.

ABC13 Miya Shay reports

On Friday afternoon, friends and supporters of Cortes gathered for two events to call for changes.

Shortly after school, at least one hundred students sang “Justice for Cesar” while holding homemade signs in a school yard. The rally was organized by the Bellaire High School chapter of Students Demand Action, a group of weapon security activists.

“We have decided that it is important to have a chapter on student action demand here,” said Izzy Richards, founder of the group. “We are at risk as students and we are at risk as people who are interested in the politics of this situation and tackle them on a larger scale.”

After the school rally, the students drove to HISD headquarters on the north side of Houston to sit still. Several Moms Demand Action Houston members were also present.

There were tears, songs and, above all, a message to the HISD administrators that the students hope they will hear.

“We need a lot of help, we need the adults in the room to support us,” said Richards.

Several students have told ABC13 that they feel that administrators do not listen to the needs of school leaders and students at school level.

Interim superintendent Grenita Lathan has refused to answer any questions since filming. On Friday, Lathan only spoke to the media at an MLK speech contest if no questions were asked about Bellaire High School.

“I didn’t know Cesar, but I’m here today (at the rally) because that’s not fair,” said student Bianny Perez. “It is not the first time that something has happened at Bellaire HS and they have done nothing about it. And something needs to be done.”

A celebration of life service was held for Cortes on Saturday.

