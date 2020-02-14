<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4739217002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=law-and-order%2Crepublicans%2Cconstitutional-amendments%2Cbills-and-acts%2Cstate-government%2Carizona-legislature%2Caz-now%2Cimmigration-sanctuary%2Cgun-crime%2Cpassion%2Csuccess%2Chappiness%2Coverall-positive%2Claws%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Flegislature&series=" name="snow-player/4739217002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/5d807904-5232-4c97-82b7-3c6251140158-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Arizona legislation is considering arms control bills at this session. (Photo: Rob Schumacher / The Republic)

Gun control bills are not expected to go far at this Arizona legislative session, but people across the state are angry and taking action.

Organizers of an annual rally to support the rights of gun owners are expecting a larger crowd than usual on Saturday as several bills have been introduced in the Capitol.

Several cities and counties in Arizona have adopted or are considering resolutions as “Protected Areas of the Second Amendment”.

And a Facebook group for Arizonans against the bills was created on Sunday and grew to more than 50,000 members by Thursday afternoon.

Bills would expand background checks, ban assault rifles, and more

Democrats support laws that would extend background controls on the purchase of firearms and would prohibit high-capacity magazines and so-called attack weapons.

A bipartisan proposal would change state law to explicitly prohibit people convicted of domestic abuse from buying or holding firearms in certain circumstances.

Even relatively modest weapons control proposals will be barely accepted in a Republican-controlled legislature.

In the meantime, GOP lawmakers have proposed bills that could make it costly for governments to take measures such as the establishment of unarmed zones and would list Arizona as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State”.

The protection act of the second amendment in Arizona is the latest in a wave of similar bills that surfaced in cities and states across the country last year.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, would nullify, in Arizona, any federal law that is considered a violation of the second amendment, null and void, and unenforceable.

The law would also prevent the state government and local governments from contributing to the enforcement of laws that are believed to violate the second amendment.

“The second amendment guarantees vital freedoms, just as the first amendment protects freedom of expression and the fourth amendment prevents inappropriate searches and seizures,” said Biasiucci when the law was announced. “We stand with law-abiding gun owners to make sure it never does.” disarmed in the name of political stance. “

The bill doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. It hasn’t got a hearing.

But the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday, based on party politics, to propose a law that would prevent governments from creating so-called weapon-free zones.

Senator David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista (Photo: Arizona Legislature)

The 1664 draft Senate sponsored by Senator David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, would hold governments accountable for the creation of such zones.

People harmed by a crime in this unarmed zone could sue the government if they can argue that a firearm would have protected them from the crime.

Critics argue that the bill will prevent governments from taking simple steps that they claim will improve security.

“Allowing loaded weapons in public places doesn’t make our communities safer,” said Geneva Haber, a volunteer in the Arizona chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which opposes the bill.

With regard to SB 1664, Arizonans for Gun Safety asked opponents of the law to voice their concerns. The organization said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the bill “promotes a false narrative that anyone with a gun in a threatening situation will respond calmly and rationally and will only kill or disarm the” bad guy. ” “

“Liability for damage lies with the perpetrator, not with government agencies that try to protect their employees and visitors,” said the organization.

More people are expected at the annual gun rights rally on Saturday

The 2nd change rally on Saturday can be visited free of charge from 10 a.m. in the Arizona Capitol and made available to the public.

The first event was organized seven years ago by RidersUSA, a motorcycle organization based in Mesa, to celebrate “the right of people to hold and carry weapons,” said club vice president and event spokesman Mike Sullivan. The group partnered with AZFirearms and Gun Freedom Radio last year, he said.

The rally lasts between 200 and 500 participants on average. According to Sullivan, more than 1,500 people are expected to come to the rally this year due to the proposed weapons legislation.

He specifically mentioned the SB 1625, which would prohibit high performance magazines and offensive weapons.

“We have the natural right to freedom of expression and religion and the right to protect ourselves – that is not a governmental right,” said Sullivan. “The Constitution is theoretically what is called the highest law in the country, and yet you have politicians who think differently; they will say it is the highest law in the country and then try to pass unconstitutional laws. And they really do is the crime. “

The event’s website says 16 people are expected to attend the rally, including Arizona House representative Kelly Townsend and Pinal County’s sheriff Mark Lamb.

Although the rally was not organized to protest legislation, Sullivan said he was sure speakers and participants would bring it up.

“I’m sure it will be touched,” he said of the bills. “Our main goal has always been to educate and inform people about their rights and what we need as good citizens to ensure that we keep our rights.”

Second amendment to “sanctuary” resolutions, growing Facebook group

A handful of communities in Arizona have decided to pass resolutions declaring themselves protected areas for the second change.

Mohave County was the first in Arizona to officially declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” in support of arms rights. The resolution,The district supervisory body, which was passed in November, does not approve any of the district’s expenditures or other resources for “enforcing laws that unconstitutionally violate the right of the people to hold and carry weapons”.

Bullhead City followed the example of January 21 and passed a similar decision to declare itself the first sanctuary city in Arizona.

“I am not happy with the development of our country,” said Mayor Tom Brady during the meeting.

“One quote that I find particularly interesting is that Thomas Jefferson was told:” The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to carry arms is as a last resort to protect themselves from government tyranny. “I don’t think you have to fear this local government if you pass this resolution because we’re on your side.”

“When someone tries to violate the rights of the people of Arizona, they have big problems and we’re just getting started,” added City Councilor Sheila Shutts.

The La Paz and Apache counties passed similar resolutions last week.

Yavapai County declared the protected area for the second change on February 5. While not much was discussed on the board, more than a dozen residents of the county tuned in to the public commentary portion of the meeting.

Most of them asked the district authority to take the decision; A few people opposed it, and others asked how much weight a resolution would have to protect a resident’s right to carry weapons.

“As we all know, a resolution has no legal weight and a regulation is required to provide all protection for Yavapai County citizens,” Mark Smith, a Chino Valley resident, told the board. “I am not suggesting that this resolution not be adopted. I say this is not the end of the problem, but the beginning.”

Prescott in Yavapai County has considered a similar solution. Prescott City Council presented an agenda item on Tuesday to adopt a resolution declaring itself the protective city of the second change, said Prescott City Clerk Sarah Siep.

The article hasn’t been moved yet, she said.

Politics podcast: The Gaggle

In response to the proposed weapon control legislation, Gavin Paraiso launched a private Facebook group called Arizona Anti SB1624 / SB1625 / SB1626 Activists on Sunday.

The group grew to more than 50,000 members by Thursday afternoon.

“I started the group on Sunday night and I’m very happy that as many people are as excited about the second change as I am,” Paraiso told the Republic of Arizona.

Many of the group’s contributions focused on rejecting the proposed legislation and providing contact information for various legislators to support the proposed legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

