The airline has introduced similar allowances for fitness equipment and school bags.



Gulf Air – the national airline of Bahrain – has added diving equipment to its growing list of baggage allowances. Up to 15 kilograms of diving equipment are free of charge for all passengers in addition to the standard baggage allowance, BNA reported on Tuesday.

At the same time as Bahraini Sports Day on February 11, the new policy was introduced to meet the growing demand from divers flying to various beach destinations within the global Gulf Air network.

The airline offers direct flights to a number of destinations by the sea, including the Maldives, Sharm El Sheikh, Alexandria, Muscat, Casablanca, Athens and Larnaca. All from its hub in Bahrain, which is also known for its diving facilities, including the recently launched “Dive” Bahrain ‘, the largest underwater theme park.

The new guideline enables divers to take up to 15 kilograms of diving equipment in addition to the free baggage allowance of their tickets.

Last year, Gulf Air increased the free baggage allowance for athletes to travel free with their golf bags or bicycles to promote a healthy lifestyle for passengers.

In addition, the airline offers all college and university students an additional baggage allowance of 23 kilograms, which applies to all students and postgraduates who hold a valid student ID and fly between any point within the airline’s global network.

As early as 2018, Gulf Air introduced a new and simplified baggage policy that offers passengers more choice and clarity.