For the sequel to The Boot’s Guest Room Sessions in February, Canadian singer-songwriter Lynne Hanson recorded a stripped down version of her song “Higher Ground”. Press Play at the top to see.

For this version of the song, Hanson put her guitar in the little shed, where she keeps her garden tools together with the Ottawa-based artist Tara Holloway, who gives this rooted, optimistic melody its rich harmonies. In “Higher Ground” Hanson’s catchy lyrics offer a solid nugget of hard-worked wisdom right at the front: “If you want to go to heaven, you have to enter the higher level.”

“I really wanted to take up the idea of ​​rising above our basic human nature to respond to challenges with anger and negative emotions,” says Hanson. But despite his uplifting message, which encourages listeners to look for positivity even in the most annoying situations, “Higher Ground” wasn’t exactly easy for Hanson to write.

“This particular song cost me four attempts to finally finish it, including trying three separate co-writes,” she tells The Boot. “The location felt perfect because the song spent so much time on the workbench.”

“Higher Ground” appears on Hanson’s brand new album “Just Words”. The album was released on February 7th and is Hanson’s seventh full-length album. It follows her 2018 victory as English songwriter of the year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Fans can order Just Words and learn more about Hanson on their official website.