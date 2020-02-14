Fans can always count on Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman to attend the event on important holidays. Urban didn’t disappoint on the eve of Valentine’s Day (February 13) and shared a cute photo of himself and Kidman posing in none other than Pigeon Forge, Tenn’s Dollywood Resort.

The couple are bundled in parkas and hats and smile in the middle of a wooden heart with the Dollywood logo above the camera. Urban kept his social media comment simple and wished everyone a happy Valentine’s Day, but added a few spicy emojis, including flames and a kiss print.

The couple have been enjoying some time at home in Tennessee for some time after skipping the Los Angeles Academy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles last week to watch at home and hang out with their young daughters. “We made it a big game, Nic and I and the two kids,” he said during a media session before Monday (February 10) All for the Hall concert in Nashville. “We each had one sheet and we had to fill out everything before it started. And obviously many of the categories none of us have any idea of ​​were just randomly selected.”

Obviously, the two, who have been married for 14 years, continue a comfortable start to 2020 with a homebody series and don’t venture too far from Nashville to celebrate their Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Watch: Keith Urban, who sings with Nicole Kidman, is precious

See pictures from Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman of the Golden Globes: