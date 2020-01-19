advertisement

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points with four 3-pointers and nine assists when Davidson led Fordham 74-62 on Sunday.

Mike Jones had 15 points for Davidson (8-9, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carter Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom had three blocks.

Gudmundsson was the fourth player in school history to reach 500 career assistants.

advertisement

Fordham scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Onyi Eyisi had 17 points for the Rams (6-11, 0-5), whose streak of bad luck spanned five games. Ty Perry added 13 points. Chris Austin had 11 points.

Davidson meets Saint Louis at home on Wednesday. Fordham meets George Washington at home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement