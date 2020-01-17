Guardiola is not interested in a lead in Liverpool, because the focus is on City challenges

advertisement

Pep Guardiola admits that it makes little sense to focus more on Liverpool.

Manchester City of Guardiola has not been able to keep pace with the Reds in the Premier League this season.

The champions follow the leaders with 14 points, after they have played even more, on their way to Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are far away from Guardiola’s City (Peter Byrne / PA)

Guardiola, who is turning 49 on Saturday, has given up hope of catching the Merseysiders and now wants to focus on other goals, such as finishing in the top four and continuing in the Champions League.

The Catalan said: “They have won 20 of 21 games and they would lead all competitions around the world.

“Being so far away means it’s not interesting to look at what Liverpool is doing.

“It would be nice to focus on Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace, and then we have Sheffield United on Tuesday.

“It is better to focus on what we can do in the Premier League and other competitions for the rest of the season.”

City had gone to third place behind Leicester, but regained second place by beating Aston Villa 6-1 last weekend. Guardiola wants to build momentum to ensure that the title defense does not end with a whine.

He said: “The goal was to catch Leicester and we did it. Now it is to maintain this position as far as possible and to win our games.

“There is always a motivation to play well and to improve. The team has shown this season that we are still going to do it.

“We have been back to back champions and yet we are there (above). Yes, we are far away, but the opponent is exceptional.

“People said we couldn’t win the championship, so we wouldn’t fight, but we didn’t. We are still there and that’s an incredible compliment to the players. I’m so proud of them.” Aymeric Laporte hit injured in August (Nick Potts / PA)

City defender Aymeric Laporte, who has been on the road with a knee injury since August, is approaching a comeback after returning to training this month.

The club is not yet sure when it will be fit enough to play. The match against Palace and Tuesday’s trip to Sheffield United are coming too fast, but he may be close because of next week’s FA Cup clash with Fulham or the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United on January 29.

Guardiola said: “I expect the doctor to tell me when he is ready. He is training, but I still don’t have everything free when he can play. When the doctor says I will see what games he can play. “

