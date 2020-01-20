advertisement

The Thanjavur district police have been given the responsibility to select night watchmen in temples managed by the Hindu religious and charity fund in the district.

The HR and CE department had asked the district police to identify and select suitable persons for the position of night watchman at 100 temples.

Retired police and armed personnel in good physical condition and under the age of 62 were referred to approach the district headquarters during work days for the position of night watchmen.

Selected persons are entitled to a consolidated wage of £ 7,300 per month.

