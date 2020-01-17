Guardian Season 2 is unlikely to happen after showrunner Damon Lindelof gets out

advertisement

HBO’s Guardian The series is expected to be only one season long, as creator Damon Lindelof says he has no interest in shooting a second season. Based on the popular DC Comics series of the same name Guardian became an instant hit for HBO when it was released last October. Despite the praise, Lindelof believes he has already told the story he wanted to tell in the show’s first season, and is unwilling to take the reins for a possible second season. Without Lindelof on board, the show is now essentially dead in the water, since HBO doesn’t seem interested in getting on with anyone else in Lindelof’s role.

According to Casey Bloys, HBO’s program director, Lindelof “brilliantly broken down this graphic novel and created a whole new world”. Bloys adds that the members of the network are very proud Guardian and what Lindelof could do with it, and which suggests that Damon Lindelof definitely has the potential for the series. When Lindelof moved on and HBO left without the possibility of his participation, it all killed Guardian Series dead. “It’s hard to imagine Damon not being there in season two,” says Bloys.

Guardian Premiere on HBO in October and quickly established itself as one of the most watched television programs of 2019. The show is a continuation of the original comic series that takes place over three decades later. The story focuses particularly on racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was attacked by a group of white supremacists with a malicious attack on the local police station. This leads to new laws that allow the police to hide their identities with masks, including Angela Abar – also known as Sister Night Vigilante. Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Critics mostly agree Guardian is a very high quality series. On rotten tomatoes the first season of Guardian managed to achieve almost universal recognition with a 96% “Certified Fresh” rating for rotten tomatoes. The series has also received prestigious nominations for many categories at various events. This includes victories for Regina King for best actress and Jean Smart for best supporting actress at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards. The show was also recognized as one of the 10 Best TV Programs of the Year at the American Film Institute Awards.

Still, hope for a second season isn’t lost. Although he would not be personally involved, Lindelof gave HBO “his blessing” to persecute him Guardian Season 2 with another writer and producer, suggesting that there would be no hard feelings at all. Of course, given the network’s reluctance to continue exploring the Internet, this is not the case Guardian Universe without Lindelof on board, I wouldn’t hold my breath if it happened. Let’s just enjoy the first (and probably only) season as it was. This message comes to us from USA Today.

