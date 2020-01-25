Grumpy's Restaurant is eyeing the villages for the demand for expansion

advertisement

Grumpy’s Restaurant officially views The Villages as part of its ongoing expansion effort. Customers from The Villages, who were booming at their flagship Jacksonville location, a second developing restaurant in St. Johns, and a third developing restaurant in Middleburg, have submitted hundreds of requests for their own grumpy’s – and they may also get your wish.

The traditional full-service Americana breakfast restaurant has been successfully serving the Jacksonville community since 2001 and has only recently launched its highly anticipated franchise opportunity. The company believes that two to three Grumpy’s restaurants could be located in the villages and surrounding areas such as Wildwood, Belleview and Ocala.

The Grumpy restaurant serves a rich breakfast.

“We are very selective in our growth process,” said CEO and President Daniel DeLeon. “We treat our customers like family members and want to find a place that reflects these values. As we expand, we focus on locations with a strong sense of community. and The Villages seems to embody what we stand for. “

Including a $ 34,900 franchise fee, the initial investment required to open a single location ranges from $ 370,850 to $ 660,900. Each Grumpy’s restaurant will occupy approximately 2,600 to 3,000 square feet and will have approximately 106 seats.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1999.

