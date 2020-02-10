When was the last time you visited your Chief Information Officer’s office? Did it look like a post-apocalyptic RadioShack – shelves and surfaces littered with computer cable spools, USB sticks, keyboards, monitors, and random mice? In this case, your company may be living in the tech past and ignoring a significant growth opportunity. Is this a problem? It depends on your perspective. We prefer to see this as an opportunity.

Not too long ago, the technology leaders and their teams had pretty good specifications. In digital terms, they turned on the lights, updated systems, maintained servers, installed applications, and fixed bugs. They were the company’s “break and fix” specialists.

That was then and it is today.

The tsunami of cloud-based technology offers an unprecedented opportunity to pull technology from this wireless back room to the front of the house where growth is taking place. You may be wondering who will be in the background in the absence of the spare parts crew? The answer? Not people. The cloud takes care of a lot, but also bots and artificial intelligence. For this reason, it is time to redefine your highly qualified IT team as a strategic business asset that is able to use knowledge and expertise for the increasingly technological services and innovations that you develop for your customers. By the way, the same ones that drive your growth as a company.

A fundamental change is just around the corner

Accounting functions have been continuously migrated to the cloud for about a decade. Benefits include process automation, real-time data updates, increased security, and lower costs. The associated change was a central point in the role of the internal IT departments.

At the same time, industry and service managers (sales segment managers) open their eyes to the potential of innovative services and go beyond traditional auditing and tax functions. Because this growth is largely technical, it requires a new level of collaboration between segment leaders and IT professionals who can control and manage the technology required to bring these services to life.

In our experience, too many companies remain stuck in the old model, with clear distinguishing features between the “IT people” in the background and the typical, technically averse accounting experts in the field. The companies that differentiate themselves successfully have turned this model upside down.

Your segment leaders acquire the skills to understand, structure and sell innovative solutions. They also work with IT professionals who offer strategic advice and solutions for veterinarians, build the right tech stack, and can design and embed the technology they need.

This change is more than just a change of tasks, but a sign of a new business model. In the past, the fact that we had to rely on the technology departments to stay up to date digitally contributed to the company’s success by increasing efficiency and reducing costs. IT was an administrative function – a line item that was considered part of the business costs. By increasing the CIO and the team to the status of a business partner, they are able to generate innovations in cooperation with managers and thus increase sales.

This is a significant shift that is in line with the interest of companies to go beyond previous compliance, to innovations in service lines and advice and the interest of customers in industry-specific, technology-driven services. This change could not be more contemporary, as technology has become an integral part of customer service. While the segment leaders acknowledge the necessity, they usually lack all the necessary skills. Who could step in better than the tech team – specialists who are familiar with digital technology but have traditionally not played a dominant role?

How does it work?

The image of the CIO emerging from the equipment cave to meet the industry or service leader is appealing. But how does that work? It often starts with data analysis. Imagine a scenario in which the CIO provides guidance on the selection and use of data analysis tools that a segment leader can use to evaluate their business segment to assess its growth potential.

In many companies, the challenge often lies first in data extraction, followed by the analysis of the buried data. Fortunately, there are powerful tools that support this work. One example is Microsoft Power BI, one of several available data mining and visualization tools. Understanding the metrics at the granular level is critical to building a growth strategy. With data analytics by your side, market leaders are no longer blind to where they grow and are profitable.

We have seen segment leaders enthusiastically recommend promising new services. When asked how the offerings come about, they are unsuspecting. As soon as we point out that the necessary know-how is likely to be available directly in the hall, a productive, creative collaboration is made possible.

The same rules apply

Industry leaders understand the application of analytics to their own data and are ready to develop problem-solving, industry-specific solutions on the market. This is the ultimate value of a collaboration between the CIO and segment leaders. This leads to an increase in company growth, sales and reputation. Such an internal partnership gives you a more market-focused CIO and an industry leader who understands how to use data analytics to drive growth. Regardless of whether the beneficiary is your customer or your company, this is an important intersection.

The most promising strategy is that of industry, as the profession goes beyond compliance with advisory and advisory services. In this way you can differentiate yourself competitively and prefer your offers. In addition, you can find buyers more efficiently as they tend to swim in schools like fish species.

If you are dealing with industrial use cases, you will get on a huge shopping spree. This includes evaluating providers, platforms and technology capabilities. And who better to examine the options than your market-oriented CIO? After all, a platform may look slick on the surface, but version 1.0 of anything is rarely fully functional. A tech expert can smoke what’s real and what’s not quite in line with the market.

ready.

One example is the building customer of a company where safety is the top priority. The industry leader found a cool app that promised to help customers in a similar situation. Could the company have a strategic relationship with the app provider? Was the app a solid solution? In this case, the company did not have a CIO with a view of the anteroom. As a result, they outsourced the app’s review to a technology consultant from CPA.

A useful framework

On the path to innovation, it is helpful to display tech-centric service offerings in one of three categories. Using data analysis as an example, the first category uses data analysis within the company to make better business decisions. The second uses it in current services such as taxes and auditing to improve efficiency and quality. In the third category, customer analysis and consulting projects are designed with the help of data analysis in order to generate new company revenues. The framework applies to every technological innovation.

Tomorrow’s CIO (the one you need today)

How can we ensure that our CIOs are in the best position to leave the background and contribute solidly to business growth? First evaluate and shift the role of the CIO in your company to create technical leaders who are ready to take the lead. Provide your CIO with a framework for closer collaboration with industry and service managers.

Next, think about what skills and abilities are required. Understanding of emerging growth technologies – starting with data analysis, AI, bots and mastering relevant tools and techniques. When migrating so many digital routines to the cloud, there are many skills that our engineering teams used to need, such as: B. Expertise in hardware and operating systems, no longer required. This frees up technical personnel for more strategic business activities.

House building offers a useful analogy. Years ago, technicians had to pull cables and wires up from the attic through the floors of a new house or from the lower levels. Nowadays, with home automation (smart home technology), there is less demand for cable pulling skills. Instead, people are valued who can equip their homes with user interface systems that do everything from the monitor on the door to temperature control and preheating the oven.

Take a walk down the hall to your CIO’s office. If you only see parts and parts, it may be time to restructure the position. And if the person who occupies this office is unwilling or unable to set the linchpin, you may need to consider replacing or supporting a technology consultant.

Defective mice and monitors have determined the parameters of IT for many years. But today it’s no longer about connecting a spike bar. It’s about entering a whole new world of business opportunities.