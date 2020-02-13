SIMILAR POSTS

Zoey Johnson officially lost a roommate after growing up on Thursday.

The episode started with Nomi returning from an emotional ultrasound appointment, then was raided by a surprising baby shower with the kind permission of her well-meaning friends. But before the gang even had the opportunity to eat melted chocolate from diapers (showers are weird!), Nomi threw off a couple of bomb casings: not only did she not decide whether to give up her baby for adoption, it wasn’t I am not going to tell my father that she is pregnant.

As always, Nomi’s friends weighed up quickly – whether she wanted to hear it or not – but it was her heart-to-heart conversation with a surprisingly non-judgmental Zoey that proved most revealing to the frightened mother.

“After today, I realized whether to keep the baby or adopt it or tell Phil to be the father or not – these are not decisions that any of us can make for you,” said Zoey. “And I know you. It’s easier said than done, but I know that you will do what is right for you. “

In the end, Nomi decided that the best place to make these decisions was at home with her parents. After saying goodbye to her friends in tears, she jumped into an Uber and made marks for the airport.

It is currently unclear how long Nomi will be away. We only know that Emily Arlook’s character won’t be mentioned in Freeform’s next episode synopsis.

Will you miss Nomi as an adult? Write a comment below with your thoughts on your (possibly temporary) departure.