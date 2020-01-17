advertisement

Freeform gives Zoey Johnson a senior moment (year) and renews adulthood for a fourth season, as TVLine learned.

The announcement was made on the Television Critics Association’s press tour in the winter on Friday, less than 24 hours after the comedy series for season three with a mother returned from a twist: a Zoey roommate is pregnant! (Click here for the big reveal, but beware of spoilers.)

The series stars Yara Shahidi (black) as Zoey Johnson, Trevor Jackson (American crime) as Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of American Teens) as Ana Torres, Emily Arlook (Hand of God) as Nomi Segal, Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah , Chloe and Halle Bailey as Jazz and Sky Forster, Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall and Diggy Simmons (Run’s House) as Doug Edwards.

In the third season of grown-ish, which premiered on Thursday, Zoey juggles her homework and appears as the personal stylist for musician Joey Bada $$ – a career that initially conflicted with Luca who felt like Zoey a golden opportunity from him. But the two decided to continue as friends, just like Zoey and Aaron, the latter of whom is beginning to feel the effects of senioritis.

What are you hoping for in Zoey’s last years in Cal U? Add a comment below.

