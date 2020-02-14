The education department of Tel Aviv City Hall has been very active in recent weeks: various parent groups have fought the community’s decisions to change school registration zones, close some schools, demolish school buildings, and rebuild them.

They have declared strikes, sent petitions and exerted political pressure. The various protests have one cause: the number of school children in the city has increased significantly and requires the construction of new schools, some of which are already being built quickly.

Meanwhile, parents complain that the community is working with a lack of transparency and without long-term planning. The city says that a budget deficit due to the lack of a functioning government has prevented schools from being built on time, and that’s why things are moving so fast now.

Around 33,000 students attend primary schools in Tel Aviv and 21,000 in the city’s middle and high schools. Previously, the trend was for residents to leave town when their children reach high school, but many more are now staying there.

Parents and children in front of the Bloch school in Bitzaron, Tel Aviv, February 12, 2020

Tomer Appelbaum

“The city has grown at a tremendous rate,” says Shirli Rimon, director of the city’s education administration. She said the city anticipated the growth in numbers and opened new schools, including a new school that will open on the seminar site this fall, Hakibbutzim, and another school the following year alongside Tichonet in northern Tel Aviv.

However, a high-ranking community official who is familiar with the details says, “There was no preparation for increasing the number of students without strategic planning.” He says the main growth is in the seventh and eighth grades.

“This growth could have been predicted when the current seventh graders were in first grade. The city has had six years since school started to build and prepare secondary schools, but they haven’t bothered. ”

However, a former official from the municipality’s planning department says: “The decision as to when and how to build school buildings is not up to the experts. We worked according to the population forecasts, which took into account the expected growth in the course of the construction, but the decisions were made at the political level. These forecasts are not guaranteed, sometimes there are surprises. ”

One of the new schools to open in the fall is in the Tzamarot district. Students of Bloch-primary school in the district Bitzaron should be sent there. The parents are against and say that the school only exists on paper and that despite the location near the main traffic arteries, the city does not yet have to do an air pollution survey. Local residents have also submitted a petition trying to stop construction before the start. They demand that the school be built on the only piece of greenery in the area.

Residents of other parts of Tel Aviv such as Neve Shaanan and Hadar Yosef are also fighting the city’s plans to build schools instead of parks.

Students outside the Yefe Nof school in Jaffa, February 12, 2020

Tomer Appelbaum

Religious are a minority

As schools in the state system grapple with the sharp rise in enrollment, several schools in South Tel Aviv that are part of the state religious system are fighting for their lives as class sizes drop below the minimum set by the Department of Education.

In January it was decided to close the Yefe Nof school in Jaffa. The city plans to transport religious students from Jaffa to the Shorashim school in the Shapira district, where fewer and fewer students are enrolled.

The uncertainty is even greater for families in the state religious school system in a city where they are a minority. If a state religious school is closed, students could either end up in one of the region’s unofficial ultra-orthodox schools, or parents could choose to send their children to regular state public schools if there is no state religious school in an appropriate manner Distance.

Farewell to the preschool yard

Children are playing in a park in northern Tel Aviv that the community plans to demolish to build a skyscraper on February 12, 2020

Moti Milrod

The pre-school on Ha’Avoda Street currently has a large garden with a small building that houses two pre-school classes, and another historic building with seven classrooms. The large property is located in the middle of the city, near Sheinkin Street, in a very popular country. In December, parents were informed that the city would replace the smaller building with a four-story building with 10 classrooms this summer. During work, the two classrooms are closed and the other seven have no yard, and the children go to preschool in the middle of a construction site.

The new building is said to have large covered terraces that take the place of the large courtyard.

“We didn’t want to have to make these changes, but we didn’t have a choice. The current building is falling apart,” says Rimon. “The ceiling is sagging and there are leaks. Every time we do another renovation, the place is safe, but you can’t always bring kids there. ”

She says that the aim of the new building was to maintain the current atmosphere. “It is impossible to maintain the size of the yard, but each floor will have huge terraces on which amazing things can be done: it’s all made of wood, and there will be sandboxes and greenery.”

“If there is a crowded area and there is no other choice, one can talk about terraces as a solution,” says Keshet Einhorn, whose daughter is now in kindergarten on Ha’avoda Street.

Parents and children in a park on HaAvoda Street in central Tel Aviv that will be demolished on February 12, 2020 to make room for a new complex

Moti Milrod

“We have a yard here, we just ask that it not be touched. In addition to the educational value of seeing earth and sky playing, children from all preschool classes can meet and get to know other children in the common courtyard. ”

A similar situation can be observed on the preschool site on Levi Yitzhak Street in central Tel Aviv. There are currently four preschool classes in two buildings, surrounded by a very large yard with sand, “something we will soon only hear in fairy tales,” says Efrat Abramov, a parent of the school. The city plans to demolish one of the buildings and build a multi-story building with seven instead of two classrooms. “I know that we don’t live in a kibbutz, but the importance of the yard should not be trivialized,” says Abramov, who, like other parents across the city, complains about the lack of transparency.

“If there are two preschool buildings, why not add a story to each one so we can keep the yard too? The feeling is that there is no long-term thinking, only patchwork solutions. ”

Rimon insists that parents be informed of the various steps early on. “Maybe we should have things done differently, but the decision-making process was carefully and responsibly,” she says.