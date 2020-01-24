advertisement

A group of good Samaritans – all dressed in furry animal costumes – helped the police arrest a man suspected Friday.

The incident occurred outside the San Jose Convention Center on Friday, just as FurCon ended for the evening. FurCon is a convention for “furries” – a subculture of people who are interested in costumes and cosplay in animal costumes.

According to NBC Bay Area, a group of people who left the congress saw a man in a car that hit a woman. The group was able to pull the suspect out of the car and drive him together until the police arrived.

Video taken of the incident and shared on social media shows the group, still dressed for the convention, subjecting the suspect.

“It all happened so quickly, I still can’t believe it,” said Robbie Ryans, a DJ at FurCon who recorded the incident, told CNN. “I’m so happy that everything worked out in the end. It was a terrible sight to see. Afterwards we were very upset but relieved.”

According to the NBC Bay Area, the police arrested 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett and accused him of domestic violence.

