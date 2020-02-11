When it started to rain on Sunday morning, Hebden Bridge awoke to a sound that will have filled many of its residents with fear.

The unmistakable howl of apocalyptic-sounding flood sirens could be heard throughout the Calder Valley, and owners and business owners knew only too well what to expect when Storm Ciara struck.

The thriving city of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has been here before.

It had been hit by severe flooding twice before – once in summer 2012 and again on Christmas Day 2015.

The floods on Christmas Day 2 devastated the community, but the promise of new flood protection measures and over £ 70 million investment in the region gave many hope that the scenes would never happen again.

However, on Sunday, when storm Ciara raged, the Calder River peaked at 3.35m – just a fraction below the highest level recorded on Christmas Day 2015.

Dark brown water poured through the incomplete flood walls into houses and shops, leaving some under several feet of water.

In the eyes of many locals in Hebden Bridge and nearby Mytholmroyd, the millions of pounds previously spent on flood control have been wasted.

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” says a local shopkeeper while she and many others are cleaning.

On Monday afternoon, soaked furniture and damaged inventory are piled up on the sidewalks in front of colorful, independent shops and cafes.

Emergency services have been working all night to pump out gallons of water from the affected plots, and volunteers with brooms and hose lines are helping to clear the thick black mud that the flood has left behind.

The Calder River was only a few centimeters from the record levels of the tsunami

Helen Collins owns the family-run Willow Garden Florist on New Road, which opened almost 30 years ago.

She says the floods are devastating to the community and, like many other business owners, are critical of the work being done to prevent it.

“Many stores here won’t be able to open again after that,” she said. “Hebden Bridge is full of character, we all want to stay and support it, but it was made so difficult.”

Mytholmroyd has spent over £ 30m to build a bridge and improve the floodwalls. However, numerous delays in the project left it unfinished two years after the start. Work on the Hebden Bridge will not begin until later this year.

A huge cleanup is currently underway in the city of Yorkshire

Businesses also suffer from the lack of visitors due to the associated roadworks along the river, which results in long delays for people driving into the city at the foot of a valley.

“Nobody comes into town,” said Helen. “It has a massive impact on everyone.”

The environmental agency insists that the work on the Mytholmroyd site is going “with pace” and that completion is expected this summer.

Anne Worden, who works for a florist, said companies in Hebden Bridge had trouble getting cover after the 2015 floods, which means the damage is “worse”.

“We were prepared this time, but we didn’t expect it to be that bad,” she said. “This time we managed to clean up much faster – we’re almost getting used to it.

“It’s just annoying. All those millions of pounds have been spent on nothing.”

(L-R) Helen Collins, Charlotte Priestley, Anne Worden and Oonagh Staerck were present to clean up the Willow Garden flower shop

Anne is concerned about whether the companies in Hebden Bridge will survive future floods, not least because the city will suffer further disruptions in the coming years due to the improvement work carried out by the council on streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

“The Council speaks of a corridor. But it is not a corridor, it is a community. And it is being destroyed,” said Anne.

Helen’s stepdaughter Charlotte, whose school in Mytholmroyd had to be closed due to the flood, is taking her GCSEs this year – but she is also considering the possibility that her family might lose their business, she says.

“This also affects people’s education. Hopefully the school will reopen tomorrow, but some children won’t be there all week because their homes will have been flooded,” said Charlotte.

With solid stone floors, waterproof plaster, and electrical cables at height, Helen and Anne can get back to work quickly – which will be a relief when Valentine’s Day, one of their busiest trading hours, is approaching.

But they lose hope that the city will ever see an effective defense against flooding.

Oonagh, another helper in floristry, says it’s more about preparing for when the next big damage will be caused by flooding – not if.

The streets were lined with damaged goods and furniture as people tried to clear their stores and shops

It will take other companies longer to recover.

Mick Jones had no choice but to go upstairs and wait when water poured into his bar from both directions on Sunday afternoon.

“It floods every time,” said the landlord. “If it rains for 10 hours, it gets flooded. It’s that easy.”

Mick said he only left the railroad pub for 15 minutes to move his car and came back to wade through the water in the bar area.

Mick Jones is the lessor of the railroad pub in Hebden Bridge

Water rose through the basement and, despite his best efforts to lift what he could from the floor, he had to leave his bar until morning.

“Once the water comes in there is nothing more you can do,” he said.

On Monday, Mick and his team managed to pump the water out and clear it up – but it could take days before he could get the breweries and electricians out and open them again.

Soaked sofas need to be replaced and there is still some cleaning to do, but Mick hopes that he can open until the end of the week.

“If I can start selling things in bottles, I can open it,” he said.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of volunteers who want to help with the first cleanup.

Water poured into the railroad pub from both directions when the city began to flood

Marco’s Cafe distributes free refreshments to volunteers.

And in the town hall, residents pop up with pugs, buckets, and wheelbarrows to clean up the city, while local businesses donate groceries to anyone who may be surprised by the floods.

The venue has been turned into a flood node and is full of activities throughout the day.

It is used by volunteers to find out where their help is needed, it is also a donation drop-off point and a place for anyone in need of a hot drink or advice.

Around 100 houses were left without electricity on Monday afternoon, which means that some people only need the center to keep warm.

The town hall was set up as a flood center

Graham Mynott, director of the Hebden Bridge Community Association, which runs the town hall, knew that he would have a few weeks to go when the flood sirens howled over the city at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. By midday the flood center was set up and ready to open.

“It is a difficult situation because floods can sometimes occur very quickly and sometimes much more slowly,” he said.

“In the run-up to the storm, there was a lot of talk about strong winds, but not so much rain. This was a big surprise.

“It seemed to last a long time and then the levels were suddenly very high.”

The city of Hebden Bridge in the Calder Valley

Graham believes that although more rain falls than some predicted, the response to this flood felt much calmer – in part because owners and traders took their own measures to withstand floods.

After the severe flooding in 2015 and the lack of flood protection in the community for four years now, the people of Hebden Bridge have clearly made efforts to ensure that their properties are protected as much as possible.

There are also numerous charities in the region that aim to limit flooding – and recover from it when it is inevitable.

These include the Water Mark Fund, which was set up after the 2015 floods to create a pot of money that businesses and households can access in the event of a flood, and Slow the Flow, an organization that works with natural methods Flood prevention is a concern of the Calder Valley.

Many companies expect them to reopen in the coming days, and Graham hopes customers will return the way they do.

“Our message to everyone is to support the city,” he said. “It would be worrying if we thought it would take a long time to recover, but I know it will be a great effort to say that Hebden is open for business. Come and support us.”

