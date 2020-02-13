Bloomberg Business Week seems an unlikely place to find the latest homelessness trends around the world. Last week the US-based weekly reported on Berlin’s efforts to address the problem.

The city’s left-wing government has ordered rents to be frozen for five years. And new ceilings that could mean lowering rents by up to 40 percent.

“Even more radical,” reports Bloomberg, “tenant groups and thousands of activists are demanding that large corporate landlords be expelled from the city and their property expropriated.”

The goal is for the government to buy back around 250,000 units and convert them into social housing.

In Toronto, a similar proposal from the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP) for the expropriation of empty buildings for social housing in the fall was submitted to the City Council’s Planning and Housing Committee, which was examined by city officials as part of HousingTO 2020-2030 Creation of 40,000 new affordable rental apartments in the city. The OCAP proposal was developed with the involvement of street community members and a coalition of architects, planners and members of the Open Architecture Collaborative of Toronto. However, the city has yet to develop a program to determine what vacant properties it could buy.

“It is perfectly logical why real estate in the city is empty when around 9,000 people sleep badly on the streets and in canyons, emergency shelters and recreation centers,” said Council member Kristyn Wong-Tam, member of the committee.

However, she warns that expropriation could take up to two years, according to the city’s legal department. “I am firmly connected to the legal, legal and political structures that all have to bend in the same direction so that we can secure these properties,” she says.

The Victorian former home next to a vacant lot at 230 Sherbourne near Dundas is a typical example. It has been empty since the mid-1990s. On a rainy afternoon last summer, OCAP held a march and rally to demand that the city expropriate the 30-room mansion and the adjacent vacant properties to build income-oriented and supportive homes on the site.

George Wong was part of the protest and was in his wheelchair in front of 230 Sherbourne. Wong lives in social housing. “The refuge of people who cannot pay a market value rent,” he jokes.

It makes sense to build social housing in Toronto’s impoverished and needy street corner. The All Saints Anglican Church, once a place of worship for the rich and fashionable from nearby Cabbagetown, is located across the street and has long been a center and safe haven for people on the street looking for access to essential services ,

The church has been a community center since 1970. People are served nutritious meals every day and they can rely on clothing and hygiene products. As part of community partnerships, All Saints offers a range of services including basic health care, mental health support, harm reduction care, culinary training and life skills development.

After selling their property-sized houses to move to the suburbs, most of the absent landlords converted many properties in the area into apartment buildings. Working-class singles and low-income families lived in these houses for generations, including on Sherbourne property 214-230, until two of the houses were demolished. Ten years later, the property is still empty and a tenant is left to turn off the lights at 230. This was spared from the wrecking ball by a historical award.

According to Wong-Tam, the owners turned to the city a few years ago to tear down the historic structure and build an apartment tower on the site. The city’s planning staff was against it. Wong-Tam says: “We didn’t expect this kind of intensification and growth in the Sherbourne Corridor. We wanted affordable housing, but we didn’t think it should be a skyscraper. You never came back to us after this preliminary meeting. “

In the meantime, gentrification in the neighborhood has been seriously pushed so that more people cannot live anywhere.

“Hundreds of people are here at this intersection, trying to survive the harsh conditions on the street,” says OCAP organizer Yogi Acharya. “They watch this 30 room house be empty all the time. It would be such a brutal escalation of these calluses if they saw the apartments here finally go up, but it is the upscale type of condominium that is emerging people can’t even dream. “

35 years ago, Drina Joubert was found frozen in an abandoned truck behind 230 Sherbourne. This tragedy triggered a provincial response that has not been seen since. In a medical exam, state funding for “long-term housing” was recommended. The then liberal NDP coalition promised to build 3,000 social homes across Ontario and provided $ 31 million in emergency shelter and homeless assistance.

But it was mostly complacency from the town hall, says Acharya.

During the OCAP’s summer campaign, about 50 demonstrators pushed a turf-wheelbarrow to Sherbourne and City Hall to symbolize the urgency of digging for public housing.

Mayor John Tory was not there to receive the demonstrators. Kevin speaks in the lobby in front of the mayor’s office, saying he has been trapped in the protection system for years.

“We express our non-violent right to protest and that’s because everything else has failed. Stop choking and stonewalling. Improve your solutions, it’s not that damn complicated. How many people have to die?”

There is some lawn on the carpet in front of the mayor’s office.

Adrian Blackwell, architecture professor at the University of Waterloo, worked with Open Architecture Collaborative from Toronto in community workshops with OCAP on his proposal for social housing for Sherbourne.

According to Blackwell, the ground floors of a planned building should be open to the homeless and offer programs, free or inexpensive meals programs, health and job placement services, and open spaces.

But Nick Brewerton, the Royal LePage broker for the website, says that he has “brought the website to the attention of a number of affordable housing providers over several years, but due to the high value of the website it does not appear economically feasible.” Buying or expropriating the city could result in a price similar to that of the owners. ”He says that all of the adjacent properties belong to the same people.

“In the middle of this real estate crisis, politicians have allowed speculators to only hold onto these empty spaces,” says OCAP organizer Gaetan Heroux. “We say enough is enough. We have a plan for this corner (Dundas and Sherbourne) and are ready to fight for it.”

