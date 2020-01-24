'Grotesque': British apprentice entrepreneur shot over plan to sell koala fur as a bushfire fundraiser

advertisement

The proposal by a British entrepreneur to kill the fur of koalas killed in the bushfire catastrophe and to sell it as a public fundraiser has been condemned as “grotesque” and “sick.”

Ryan-Mark Parsons suggested skinning the animals and making scarves for rich fur owners during a morning appearance on television that caused widespread ridicule and drew further international attention about the devastating toll that the disaster took on Australia’s world-famous wildlife.

“I don’t think it’s a sick idea because you have to bear in mind that the purpose of this is to raise money for the injured animals in the shelters,” said the former Apprentice participant (UK).

“I’m not saying we should butcher koalas. I even love koalas. If there was a koala here, I would embrace a koala.”

Good Morning UK host Susanna Reid visibly recoiled when the polarizing 19-year-old said it was logical to “respond to and meet” the strong global demand for fur products.

“I just wonder who you think you would buy a koala scarf from a koala bear killed in one of the most devastating things happening in Australia in decades?” Asked Reid.

Parsons replied, “Well, I actually asked a lot of people in my circle of friendship and I think they would do that and they said they would, because it is being stimulated by the fact that it will help a better cause.”

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said that the koala population in some parts of the country after the fires can be considered ‘threatened’.

She estimates that up to a third of the koala population on the mid-north coast of the NSW died in fire during December, before an even worse fire storm was swept through South NSW, Victoria and South Australia in January.

The government has announced an initial $ 50 million financing commitment to help animal-devastated animal populations, while Australians have also donated to volunteer services, including Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

The hospital’s assistant clinical director, Scott Castle, said Parson’s idea was “terrible.”

“Most of the koalas that have died have been burned. The fur is not good,” he said. “It’s a fundamentally ridiculous comment.”

When Australian time was contacted on Friday morning, Parsons forwarded The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age to his PR company. He did not answer any questions about whether his comments were a publicity stunt.

While Parsons has a relatively low profile in the UK – he appeared on The Apprentice last year and was later photographed by paparazzi who ate McDonald’s with a knife and fork – the segment highlights the ongoing media coverage that the UK bushfire disaster continues to attract.

The catastrophe continues to make international news and risks damaging Australia’s reputation as an unspoilt holiday destination. Tourism Australia has launched a fast new campaign that encourages foreign visitors not to cancel their Australian vacation plans.

The British animal rights campaign Wendy Turner-Webster described Parson’s pitch as “grotesque” and said it represented the commercialization of the tragedy.

“There is a concept of respect for the dead,” she said. “Don’t do anything about another animal that you wouldn’t want to do to your own dog or cat at home. If your cat died, you wouldn’t suddenly say,” oh, it’s just a dead cat and grab it on the tail and wave it around. “

“There are 1000 different, more humane, more acceptable, compassionate ways to raise money for the terrible disaster we’ve all experienced.”

Parsons said he once worked in the chic London department store Harrods and was aware of the fur trade regulations and understood the strong demand for products.

“There is a demand for crack cocaine, but this does not mean we have to supply it,” Turner-Webster shot back.

With Eilidh Mellis

