Angry family members caused a stir in the hospital.



A groom was shot by unidentified assailants shortly before he reached the wedding ceremony “mandap”.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Masirpur Bazaar in the Devgaon Police Department.

According to reports, the “Baraat” had come from Singhpur, and when the groom approached the “Mandap”, two attackers carried by the bike came and sprayed him with bullets.

The groom was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The police then came and sent the body for autopsy.

A number of family members, both the groom and the bride, were arrested for questioning to investigate the motive for the crime.

Police said the killers were likely to follow the groom from afar and attack him when the ceremony was due to begin.

There were no surveillance cameras in the area.

