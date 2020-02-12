MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan (AP) – Ty Groce scored 22 points and scored 12 rebounds for his first double-double in his career. Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 73-70 on Tuesday night.

Groces Dunk gave the Eagles a 48-46 lead in the middle of the second half, but the Chippewas closed seven-second ahead of 72-70 after Deschon Winston made one of two free throws. Noah Morgan scored one of two free throws for the end result, and Central Michigan Travon Broadway Jr. awarded a 3 this summer.

Boubacar Toure scored 20 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 3-8 Mid-American Conference), who were 35-28 behind at half time. Thomas Binelli had 15 points with three steals and Noah Morgan scored 14 points.

David DiLeo scored 24 points and Broadway ended his career with 17 points for the Chippewas (13-10, 6-4) who scored 14 out of 29 3-pointers (44%), led by DiLeos 6 out of 13. Winston scored 10 Points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Eastern Michigan meets Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Central Michigan will play Akron at home on Friday.

