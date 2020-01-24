Grills are placed near Teppakulam

advertisement

Tiruchi Corporation has started setting up grills along South Bank Road of Teppakulam to contain illegal infringements.

For years, the company had tried to move street vendors off the road, connecting North Andar Street and College Road.

“We clean them up regularly, but they would return, sometimes on the same day,” said a Corporation official.

The busy road is used by travelers on foot and by two-wheelers as a path to reach the Chathram Bus Stand. The interventions block the path.

“There are stalls, jewelry stalls and other trash cans. They occupy the space along the path and passengers find it uncomfortable. There have also been several accidents, “the official said.

Grills are placed on the path as a sustainable solution. “We’ve left enough room for two-wheelers to pass and we set up seven-foot grilles to ensure that offenders can’t shop,” he said.

The area is particularly unsafe at night because men drink alcohol bottles and throw them on the side of the road and even in the temple tank, “he added.

