Grey’s Anatomy is preparing to officially join Dr. Justin Chambers after retiring from the series. Farewell to Alex Karev. The latest episode on Thursday night provided the best indication of how his character is copied from ABC’s medical drama. Given that Chambers has been an integral part of the series for the past 15 years, the question of how it is written off has been stuck in fans’ minds for weeks.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 13, “Save the Last Dance for Me”.

After Chambers’ Alex flew to Iowa to visit his sick mother before the season 16 premiere, he only appeared at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and in the lives of the other characters via text and phone conversation. However, Thursday’s episode hinted that something much bigger was going on.

“Are you going through something?” Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone) asked Jo Wilson about a tense exchange, which, according to Entertainment Tonight, caused Jo to drop a big bomb.

“Alex didn’t return my calls,” she admitted. “He says he’s going through something and takes time, and if I didn’t know better, I would think he would take revenge if I needed time. But I know he would never do that, so … “

To make matters worse, the episode ended with Jo returning to an empty apartment, which made Alex’s absence even more present.

The current setup for Alex’s departure doesn’t go down well with long-time fans of Grey’s. Some question the legitimacy of Alex closest to him.

“They expect us to believe that Alex THEE Karev would leave Jo the way Izzy left him,” asked a fan on Twitter. “After the heartache, did he endure after this divorce?!? NOPE.”

“Alex would never haunt anyone,” added another. “He hunted Meredith when she disappeared after Derek died and he kept calling Izzy when she peeled off after nearly killing this kidney patient. She didn’t buy it. Try again.”

“I haven’t spent 16 years of my life watching Alex Karev grow from a complete hole to an amazing guy that people can trust and count on and who literally have the greatest evolution just to make him do so, “he tweeted a third.

Chambers announced in a statement shortly before the mid-season premiere in January that he would leave the series after 15 years, and wrote that he “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turn 50, I’m blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time. “

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.