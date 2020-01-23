'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' crossover leads to unexpected death

advertisement

Grab your handkerchiefs – and lots of them. When Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return on Thursday, January 24th, it will be pretty doozy.

Every star that is left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: where are they now?

During the crossover episodes, “someone who is really loved is really hurt” Gray Damon, who portrayed Lieutenant Jack Gibson on station 19, told Weekly exclusively before the shows returned. However, this week is not the only difficult one. “In the next episode of Station 19, someone dies – not the one you would expect. It’s someone very beloved. You will all be confused.”

advertisement

The 32-year-old Aquarius also admitted that reading the script, although not a very emotional person, had a significant impact on him.

“I cried very loudly and it’s hard to make me cry. Especially when reading – I don’t cry when I read,” said the actor. “I liked the lip quake thing. It was pretty bad.”

Gray Damon at Station 19 ABC / Tony Rivetti

At Grey’s Anatomy’s mid-season finale, a car crashed through Joe’s bar. The inmates have to find a way out with the help of both casts. As a warning – the third episode of Station 19 is entitled “Laudation”.

Everything Ellen Pompeo said about the end of Grey’s Anatomy

While the official crossover only lasts a week, the shows are running – both now over Krista Vernoff – will contain many intertwined plot lines. Sometimes they get pretty intense.

“There are really nice moments, some heartbreaking moments.” Damon previewed the duration of station 19 season. “It’s really dark sometimes. This is definitely a different mood this season. It definitely gave it a different atmosphere.”

Camilla Luddington on Grey’s Anatomy ABC / Kelsey McNeal

Grey’s Anatomy might have a different mood in the second half of season 16. Justin ChambersAlex Karev, who has portrayed in the series since his 2005 debut, will not return, he announced earlier this month. His character is said to have finally appeared. The last time Alex showed up was in the November 14 episode. The following week’s finale revealed that Alex had returned to Iowa to take care of his sick mother.

“Grey’s Anatomy” BTS drama over the years

The crossover begins at station 19 on ABC Thursday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

advertisement