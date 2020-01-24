advertisement

Ellen Pompeo supported a weapons control rally in Tallahassee today. Heather Young, a member of the Moms Demand Action activist group, tweeted about how outspoken Grey’s Anatomy star was active on Twitter when they came to their rally. Pompeo Young then tweeted a quote telling her and the rest of the cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy that they were “with you in spirit today”.

YES!! LOVE THIS HEATHER @MomsDemand, thank you, we love and appreciate you. We all here at @GreysABC are with you in spirit today. Https://t.co/JxbXEzZZal

– Ellen Pompeo (@ EllenPompeo), January 23, 2020

advertisement

Mom’s America’s Weapon Sense Action was founded in 2012, a day after the tragic shots on Sandy Hook Elementary, as an Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund campaign for mothers who work to prevent gun violence. The following year, the group co-founded Mayor Against Illegal Guns Everytown for Gun Safety, which was founded and partially funded by New York Mayor (and current candidate for the Democratic nomination) Mike Bloomberg.

After the rally, Young took a group photo before having to return to Tampa to see the season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

I think we made you proud, E 💪🏼 ♥ ️, who is now hurrying from seasonally to Tampa for season 16! pic.twitter.com/DllTD3ro96

– Heather Young (@ HeatherY0419) January 23, 2020

Pompeo is not afraid to work for political purposes. In September, the actress shared a clip with climate activist Greta Thunberg, in which she wrote: “Thank you for your passion and your endless commitment to our planet. We are so happy to have you. Please send it to us again.” Then she added: “Please let us be as loud as #GretaTheGreat, she needs our support.”

Earlier this month, Pompeo expressed her feelings that her co-star Justin Chambers had left the longstanding medical drama. When Vanity Fair tweeted an article about one of the “biggest casualties” in the series, Pompeo tweeted her with the words “Truer words have never been spoken” and a heartbroken emoji.

Chambers also published a statement about his exit from Grey’s Anatomy.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” Entertainment Tonight said. “For some time now, however, I’ve been hoping to diversify my acting and career choices.”

advertisement