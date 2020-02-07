Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy fans are worried about Catherine Avery and Richard Webber after Thursday’s “Last Supper” episode. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) as well as Jackson’s new girlfriend Vic (Barrett Doss) and their friend from station 19, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), were surprised when they gathered at Richard (James Pickens Jr.) .) and Catherines (Debbie Allen) at home thought they were celebrating the couple’s wedding anniversary.

The uncomfortable encounter quickly revealed problems in paradise after Dean asked Catherine to share the story as Richard suggested.

“I hadn’t thought about this story in a long time,” Catherine said after apologizing from the table and meeting Richard in the kitchen. “Richard, maybe we were too hasty with this breakup? Jackson is right. We have had bad times, months of arguments, but we always find a way. I know we’re angry with each other and we’re ‘I’m stubborn but I think we shouldn’t give up. I love you. “

“Excuse me,” replied Richard. “I know it’s not easy for you. But if you love me, Catherine, and you want it to work, say you’re sorry, that you didn’t stand by me, that you showed no loyalty, that I had to reinvent my life, that I had to leave the hospital I built, the people I love, they said a lot of things.

When Catherine began to apologize, Richard interrupted: “Apologies don’t contain the word ‘but’. It’s too little, Catherine. It’s too late.”

When they returned to the dining table, the tension was high – enough to finally break Catherine.

“He’s texting his girlfriend,” she said when Richard texted his cell phone.

“I spoke to (Alex) Karev (Justin Chambers) about making you an offer to run our cardio department,” Richard said to Maggie. “He accepted the offer.”

After Catherine left the table excitedly, Richard apologized to his guests and followed the example.

Maggie, who had recently quit her job at Gray Sloan (but was considering returning), went outside to talk to Richard, who showed her Pac North’s offer. “Alex thinks I’m worth so much?” She asked.

“Not just Alex, Maggie,” Richard replied.

“Then I think that means I have a new job,” she said.

When Catherine finally noticed that Richard had officially wooed Maggie from Gray Sloan, she made a malicious call to buy Pac North – and threatened Richard to sink the hospital.

Fans wondered if Catherine’s threat actually had any value when ABC confirmed that Justin Chambers, who plays Karev, had officially left the series after 16 seasons. His last episode aired on November 14th, so he’s not going to get a send-off episode, so fans may be amazed at Maggie’s new position at Pac North.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life or the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For some time, however, I’ve been hoping to diversify my acting and career choices. And now, when I turned 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, that time has come.”

“As I move away from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew from past and present, of course, the fans for an exceptional one Ride, “he added.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

