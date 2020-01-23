advertisement

Attention: The following are the spoilers from Thursday, the high season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, If you’d rather look first, read later and scrub now.

When everyone left Joe’s Bar in Station 19’s premiere on Thursday, they all had a pulse. But would you have one at the end of Grey’s Anatomy’s premiere in the off-season? That was the question when we went to “Help me through the night”. And the answer? Continue reading…

JO STOLE A BABY | At the beginning of the episode, Meredith appeared at Jolex to tell Alex about his replacement, only to see that Jo and Link were busy with the baby, insisting that she had not been kidnapped. She just hadn’t brought her to Gray Sloan yet. When the doctors received texts about several incoming traumas, they all brought them to the hospital – even Jo. Although she had two glasses of wine and could not work because of it, she would follow Link’s advice and sneak the baby into kindergarten. In Gray Sloan, Tom DeLuca ordered to baby-sit Elliot until his heart started all over again – a small movement, as it seemed to Andrew. But really, Koracick just didn’t want him to see the state his roommates were in in Post-Joes. (More of this Tom, please.)

Shortly after Mer arrived with Link and Jo, Richard and Owen appeared – Gray had requested reinforcements, which Bailey quickly granted privileges to. (Very wild west, isn’t it? The way bosses always grant privileges to doctors? Like sheriffs who are good or bad for the townspeople.) When he took Richard aside, Ben confided that he was concerned that Bailey was hers Residents would operate when she hadn’t yet processed her miscarriage; Warren wanted Webber to work with Miranda in the O.R. Nearby, Amelia and Teddy found that Casey was chronically bruised, which is why his PTSD had been increased. As they discovered this, Parker disappeared into the hospital.

“I LOVE YOU MEREDITH GRAY” | While Tom returned to a disgusting form and asked if Jackson had the job of reconstructing Blake’s face, Koracick also pointed to his softer side, revealing that his protege had a grandmother who was there to be called. Outside of this scene, Teddy defended her ex-husband against Owen and suggested that she and Amelia Casey should go to a hospital that looked like an air raid shelter. In the midst of the fray, Cormac found Jo with the baby in the nursery and not only gave the boy his health check, but also made a name for himself by feeling their attachment to the child. The father of two teenage “Hellions” even admitted that he would have stolen the baby if he was in Jo’s shoes. (Wait, is McWidow actually positioned as a love interest after Alex for Jo? Too soon, Grays. Much. Too soon.)

Before Taryn underwent surgery, she chatted about how Levi “sacked the love of my life that you are,” she said to Mer. “Surprise.” Helm would get over it, but she was sure she’d ever met someone else. At that moment, Schmitt collapsed. When he got there, he had symptoms of a heart attack and told Gray that there was no one to call. His mother only had a heart attack, his estranged beast was in surgery, and his friend operated on his beast! While working on Blake with Owen and Jackson, Hannah (who seemed to have more time after Dahlia’s shooting?) Wondered that Teddy could be much better than Tom. Uh what? Yes, she didn’t know Altman was with Hunt. Jackson was surprised to learn that the couple were not engaged. “I thought (you were) because you have two children together, you live together, you all marry …” Good Avery.

“LET’S GET THE SAW READY” | When Taryn’s vital signs suddenly dropped during the operation, Bailey was called on Richard’s heels. To save the patient’s life, they would have to open her chest, a job that Bailey deliberately gave to Webber when she was shaken. Even though it was a breeze for just a minute – and Bailey freaked out and shouted, “You’ll lose her!” – Richard stopped the bleeding and Taryn pulled through. Then Webber informed Miranda about her residents and asked them to think about the fact that everyone she had touched on that day or someone had lived. Still, she couldn’t save her daughter. “It was easy and now it is not,” she said, collapsing in Richard’s arms. (Chandra Wilson crushed the scene – and a lot of us with her, I guess.) In another OP, Jackson Owen advised that if Teddy is “someone you feel like you are with forever, this is now.” should include. ”In other words, relieve the pressure of never having made a suggestion and get it done!

Just when Avery and Hunt’s surgery on Simms was complete, Owen noticed that the patient had a leaky brain for lack of better expression. So Tom jumped in to keep his protege’s head in his skull, so to speak. Before finding Casey in the hyperbaric chamber, Teddy loudly asked Amelia if Owen had been triggered by the mountain of obligations with which she had arrived in Seattle. Amelia kindly suggested that if he felt trapped he would have already suggested; this time he was just trying to do things differently. Elsewhere, DeLuca Mer texted to ask if they could talk later when Elliott’s heart pounded. Gray couldn’t answer, however, because she checked out Schmitt with Teddy, who found that his general state of high anxiety had given him a broken heart syndrome that looked like but wasn’t a heart attack. At least Mer forgave him for kicking her out – one less thing Levi had to think about.

“MARRY ME, TEDDY” | The next day when Levi woke up, Nico was at his bed and said sweetly that his heart was broken when his friend appeared to be in danger. After snuggling up in Schmitt’s hospital bed, Nico took him to Taryn, who forgave him for getting Mer in trouble. The residents all laughed at Helm’s confession to Gray. “She didn’t say it back, did she?” Taryn asked. Yeah no When Simms’ grandma arrived, Jackson and Owen were stunned to hear how “emotional” she thought “Dr. Tommy” was and was further stunned to learn that Koracick made sure she went with him since Blake didn’t have her The biggest shock came, however, when Tom Owen sincerely thanked him for catching the brain leak and shaking his hand, and after that twist, Hunt Teddy moved to a nearby room and suggested, “There’s no perfect moment.” he said, “and I’m not a perfect man, but the only thing I know for sure is that you are the perfect woman for me.”

At first Teddy hesitated for fear that Owen would feel obliged and repeat a pattern. But after assuring her that he would start a new pattern – loving her and her family – she said yes with a kiss. Nearby Amelia was about to tell Link what she had discovered during her ultrasound when Owen and Teddy brought their joyful news. Instead, Amelia found that she wanted to tell Link that they had a boy. He delightedly asked, “What do you think of the name Scout like Atticus and Scout?” At the same time Richard and Mer Bailey approached with handkerchiefs, donuts and shoulders that they were crying on. Eventually, DeLuca woke Maggie from a nap on her sister’s couch, who wanted her to know that Elliott’s heart had restarted. He was just about to seek advice from his ex on his situation at Mer when Maggie was served legal documents stating that she was charged with the culpable death of her cousin Sabi. I think we won’t get Fun Maggie back anytime soon.

What do you think of the winter premiere? Alex’s continued absence? McWidow’s sweet side? “DR. Tommy”? Owen’s suggestion? Meet the comments after you’ve rated the following episode.

