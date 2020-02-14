Time to say goodbye! Grey’s Anatomy finally gave an insight into Alex Karevs (Justin Chambers) Leave the show on Thursday, February 13th in a row.

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) dropped a bomb on one of her employees, which makes us wonder what will come next for their relationship. Find out below what you may have missed this week.

Jo yelled at Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) about her baby daddy drama with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and link (Chris Carmack). However, she revealed that she only flogged because she had her own main problems.

“Alex didn’t return my calls,” she said. “He says he’s going through something and takes time.”

If Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was upset about a foster child who was alone in the emergency room. Jo tried to comfort her by talking about her own experiences as a child.

“I was him and Alex was he,” she said. “We have gotten good. It’s not hopeless, it’s just not easy. “

The episode ended up coming into an empty apartment, so the show is definitely trying to familiarize us with the idea of ​​a solo yo. However, it remains a mystery how Karev’s exit is directly confronted.

Family is forever

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Hunt went thanks to Catherine Fox (back to the Gray Sloan Memorial)Debbie Allen) buy the hospital. However, they had to face a dreaded interview with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) and he couldn’t help but torture her.

“He’s lonely,” Shepherd said to Hunt when Koracick flogged. “He has pains.”

Gray Sloan’s board joined forces to threaten Koracick to rest as the boss and reinstate everyone in the hospital.

“We are a family. You joined our family,” said Bailey. “You cannot ruin this family with an iron fist.”

Grey's Anatomy will air on ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

