The second half of Grey’s Anatomys 16th season – which starts on Thursday at 9 / 8c on ABC – will contain a “really painful” plot dealing with “mental health”, shows showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also sees the upcoming plot as describes “beautiful and effective and important.”

Vernoff declined to reveal which Grey’s characters the story will focus on, but Jo (Camilla Luddington) appears to be a prime suspect given her previous mental health issues and the fact that her marriage to Alex is likely heading for a break to be light of Justin Chambers’ sudden departure. (Our interview with Vernoff took place before the news of Chambers’s exit.)

However, the story in question could very well focus on Kelly McCreary’s Maggie, which Vernoff confirms will be “in a very dark place” when Grays returns. “She never made a mistake that resulted in the death of a patient, and now she did it – and it was her cousin,” the EP states. “People who love her must take the opportunity to help her.”

Thoughts / theories about who will anchor the action? Post them below!

