In one of the last moments at Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy Crossover on Thursday evening, Owen Teddy suggested staying in the chaos after the car accident at Joe’s Bar. He got on one knee to give her the ring he had been wearing since the birth of her daughter Allison. Now it felt so good to be engaged, and Teddy said yes.

Yesssssss Teddy and Owen got engaged # GreysAnatomy16 # GreysxStation19 letttttsssss goooo @KimRaver and @TheRealKMcKidd

– 𝔸𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝔸𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 (@Alanie_Clarkk)

Owen (Kevin McKidd) pulled Teddy (Kim Raver) into an adjoining room and immediately sat on one knee. Teddy was shocked.

pic.twitter.com/KlHNrrR3x7

– Yuh Mudda (@JayAvoOfficial)

“I love you and there is no perfect moment and I am not a perfect man,” said Owen. “But the only thing I know for sure is … you’re the perfect woman for me. So, Theodore Grace Altman, do you want …”

Before he could finish, Teddy got involved and said “No”, which disappointed Owen. She asked him to get up and told him that he was under no obligation to marry her. “I want you to break the pattern, not reinforce it,” she said, referring to his past with marriages.

Owen needs something happy.

Seriously. Gre # GreysxStation19

– Heather Maravola (@RMsSexyBrain)

“I’m not repeating a pattern,” said Owen. “I’m starting a new one. I love you. I love our family with all my heart every day. This is my new pattern. I love you. I love you, teddy bear. Marry me, teddy.”

The two kissed and announced that they were getting married while Tom (Greg Germann) watched.

Amelia stops telling Link that the baby could be Owens … because it will end well @GreysABC # GreysxStation19 # GreysAnatomy16

– Christiana (@ christiana_c91)

Meanwhile, fans pointed out that the father of Amelias (Carerina Scorsone) baby is still in the air. The baby’s father could be Owen, but Amelia is with Link (Chris Carmack). In the Thursday episode, Amelia revealed that the baby is a boy. In fact, a fan predicted that the engagement could be a short one.

An Owen finds out that Amelia's baby could be. This will be the end of the engagement as it should be. # GreysxStation19

– LongLiveOliverQueen (@ Jets4StanleyCup)

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC / Christopher Willard

