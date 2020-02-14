Shoshannah Stern made her debut in the episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday and was greeted by fans with open arms. The actress who is deaf plays Dr. Lauren Riley, a recurring character in ABC’s long-running series. In addition, her character is the first time that a deaf doctor appears in a recurring role in a primetime network series.

East coast, are you ready? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/K1acjIw9Ry

– Shoshannah Stern (@ Shoshannah7), February 14, 2020

“Yes, I love Dr. Riley, I need more of her,” one fan tweeted while another wrote, “(Dr.) Riley came in with a lot of respect and self-confidence for herself, which led me to the female empowerment love.” A third said, “Dr. Riley has been amazing so far and I love her and I swear to protect her.”

Others were excited about the type of representation that their character will bring to deaf people everywhere. “I love that Dr. Riley is on the show now (from someone who speaks ASL fully!),” Another fan tweeted. “Thank you, Grays, that you are actually using someone who is deaf, not just someone who represents a deaf person, “added another.

In an interview with Variety, Stern explained how she wanted her Grey’s Anatomy character to be displayed.

“It was most important to me that Riley was the best in what she did because she wasn’t deaf.” Star said. “It was also important that deafness is not something that defines Riley, but only adds a unique level to it. I loved how it was done on the page, because Riley eventually touched how deaf she was actually helped her to be as good as she is, but it’s a mystery in that you never really know what she thinks or why she says what she is. “

In the same interview, showrunner Krista Vernoff said she had cast Stern after “falling in love with her as a person, as a communicator, as an actress. I found her incredible and I wanted to include her on my show,” added Vernoff. “I didn’t even know it had never been done before.”

In addition to acting, Stern is also the creator and star of the Sundance TV series This Close and portrays Eileen Leahy in The CW’s Supernatural. However, her last role is not her first medical drama, since she appeared in a series of ER in 2003.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.