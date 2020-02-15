In the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, there was the historic debut of Dr. Lauren Riley, the first deaf doctor to appear in a network prime time series. Played by Shoshannah Stern, who is also deaf in real life, fans loved seeing her in the role and giving the long-standing medical drama the much-needed representation. Although some viewers went a little deeper into the rabbit hole and wondered how their character could feed into the spin-off series from Gray, Station 19.

Dr. Riley is Jack’s sister.

Other bold theories in this direction quickly emerged. “I predict that Dr. Lauren Riley will be Station 19’s blonde foster girl,” another user predicted. A third wondered if “Jack and Dr. Riley cross or even join?”

While some enjoyed how (or whether) Riley would flow into station 19, especially given the fact that Jack Gibson (Gray Damon) was separated from his siblings who had grown up in foster homes, others expressed their general contempt for networking two series.

“If I have to watch another station 19 crossover episode, I’ll lose it,” a viewer tweeted, adding, “Let me enjoy Grey’s.” Another intervened: “I have no idea what’s going on unless I go to station 19 first, it’s annoying.” Another complained about the “mix / match” episodes between the two shows, but added, “You’re lucky I want to see Riley and her success next week.”

Stern, who also starred in the Sundance TV series This Close and starred, said it was important for her to portray Riley in the context of the show.

“It was most important to me that Riley was the best in what she did because she wasn’t deaf,” Stern said in an interview with Variety. “It was also important that deafness is not something that defines Riley, but only adds a unique level to it. I loved how it was done on the page, because Riley eventually touched how deaf she was actually helped her to be as good as she is, but it’s a mystery in that you never really know what she thinks or why she says what she is. “

The fire drama Station 19 started its season three premiere as part of a huge two-hour crossover with Grey’s Anatomy in January, which resumed in the fall finale after the show’s devastating cliffhanger.

Station 19 is broadcast every Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET followed by Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. on ABC.