Grey’s Anatomy has cast actress Shoshannah Stern as new doctor Lauren Riley, who will play a recurring role in the longstanding medical series, and she recently opened the role of historian. Stern is deaf, as is her character. It is the first time that a deaf doctor has appeared in a recurring role in a network primetime series. While talking to Variety about the exciting news, Stern said this was something she had literally dreamed of. “It was always just me who peeled around with the other doctors like I was one of them,” she said. “I remember that when I woke up from these dreams I always had problems adjusting because they always felt so alive.”

Stern’s first episode in her new role is Thursday with the title “Save the Last Dance for Me”. Showrunner Krista Vernoff also spoke to Variety, revealing that she had no idea that the episode would be historically significant until she started filming, and that she initially selected Stern for the role because she was “enthusiastic” about it ,

“I fell in love with her as a person, as a communicator, as an actress,” said Vernoff. “I thought she was incredible and wanted to put her on my show. I didn’t even know it had never been done before.”

Paging Dr. Riley 👩‍⚕️ @ Shoshannah7 guest stars at the brand new #GreysAnatomy! pic.twitter.com/l50rC6ogyI

– Grays Anatomy (@GreysABC), February 13, 2020

Regarding how she dealt with the role, Stern announced that she has met with various real deaf doctors to better understand how her processes work.

“It was most important to me that Riley was the best in what she did because she wasn’t deaf,” said Stern. “It was also important that deafness did not define Riley, but only added a unique level.”

She continued: “I also loved how it was done on the page because Riley somehow touched how her deafness actually helped her be as good as she is, but she is a mystery to that one it never really does. ” knows what she thinks or why she says what she is. “

Stern is known for appearing in shows like Jericho, Weeds, Lie to Me and Supernatural. Remarkably, she was also seen in one episode of ER in 2003.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.