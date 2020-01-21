advertisement

Sophia Lillis is Gretel and Sammy Leakey is Hansel in The Blackcoat’s Daughter director Osgood Perkins‘new film Gretel & Hansel, a horrific version of the classic fairy tale.

Orion today released the first full clip from Gretel & Hansel, which gives us a sneak peek of the horrors that are coming up this month. It is entitled “Approaching the house” …

In the film “A long time ago, a young girl in a distant fairytale landscape led her little brother into a dark forest in desperate search for food and work, and then came across a connection between the terrible evil.”

advertisement

Alice Krige. Charles Babalola and Jessica De Gouw also star.

Rob Hayes wrote the script. Orion publishes Gretel & Hansel on January 31, 2020,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJDJH0Q8aEY [/ embed]

advertisement