Greta Thunberg hits Davos elites on climate while Donald Trump enters the stage

advertisement

Four young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, told the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum that they are not doing enough to address the climate emergency and warned them that the time was up.

In a panel in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, the four said they hoped their generation had found their voice and could work with those in power to bring about the necessary change to mitigate climate change. Yet Thunberg said that not enough was done.

advertisement

Markus Schreiber

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Davos.

“We need to listen to science and deal with this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old, just as US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos, where he later delivered a speech. Trump has taken the US out of the Paris agreement to limit climate change and has swapped barbs with Thunberg on social media.

“Without seeing it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” Thunberg said.

READ MORE:

* Trump sells the US, talks about the climate in Davos while the Senate process is resumed

* Greta Thunberg: adults mock children because worldview is threatened

* Greta Thunberg’s emotional speech to the UN: “We will never forgive you”

The Swedish teenager became famous by organizing a regular strike at her school, which led to a worldwide movement that eventually earned her Time Magazine’s prize as the person of the year 2019.

She said that people are now more aware of climate issues. “It feels like the climate and environment is now a hot topic, thanks to young pushes.”

The others on the panel were just as powerful and passionate about the effects of global warming and how they as young people should play a central role in raising awareness and pushing for change.

Markus Schreiber

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, second right, Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation, right, Salvador Gomez-Colon, founder of Light & Hope for Puerto Rico, second left, and Natasha Mwansa of the Natasha Mwansa Foundation.

“The older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions,” said Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old Zambia activist campaigning for the rights of girls and women.

Salvador Gomez-Colon, who raised money and consciousness after Hurricane Maria destroyed his native Puerto Rico in 2017, said that young activists do more than just talk.

“We are not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we are acting now. We are no longer waiting.”

Thunberg said the time for action was now, that the top of the agenda meant nothing if the world did not control the climate problem.

“I am not the person who can complain that he is not being heard. I am being heard all the time,” she joked. “But in general the science and voice of young people are not central to the conversation.”

Markus Schreiber

Greta Thunberg said the time for action was now.

Autumn Peltier, the chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek nation of indigenous peoples in Canada, said that compliments are not what they are looking for at the World Economic Forum.

“I don’t want your prizes. If you’re going to reward me, give me the chance to find solutions and bring change.”

Thunberg quoted a report released by the UN science panel in 2018 that calculated the amount of extra carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before global average temperature rises exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Leaders agreed to try to stay below that threshold when they signed the Paris climate agreement in 2015, but scientists warn that the chances are getting smaller.

Gian Ehrenzeller

Greta Thunberg listens to the speech of US President Donald Trump.

Thunberg noted that the remaining carbon “budget” to confidently achieve that goal was two years ago of only 420 gigatons of CO2, the equivalent of 10 years of global emissions.

Even with a more optimistic calculation, keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a huge reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

“These numbers are not someone’s political views or political views,” Thunberg said. “This is the current best available science.”

advertisement