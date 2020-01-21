Greta Thunberg beats Davos elites against the climate while Trump enters the stage

advertisement

Young climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, told business and political elites on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum that they are not doing enough to tackle the climate emergency and warned them that the time was up.

In a panel in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, climate activists expressed the hope that their generation could collaborate with those in power to bring about the change needed to limit global warming, even Ms. Thunberg – a vocal critic of leader inactivity – said not enough has been done.

“We need to listen to science and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old, just as US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos, where he later delivered a speech. Trump has pulled the US out of the Paris agreement to mitigate climate change and has traded barbs with Mrs. Thunberg on social media.

advertisement

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” Mrs. Thunberg said, adding that it was time to immediately stop burning fossil fuels, not in decades.

The Swedish teenager became famous by organizing a regular strike at her school, which led to a worldwide movement that eventually earned her Time Magazine’s prize as the person of the year 2019. Last year she told leaders gathered in Davos to panic about climate change.

Ms. Thunberg spoke in the afternoon and rejected Mr. Trump’s announcement that the US would join the initiative of the economic forum to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide to help capture carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

“Planting trees is of course good, but it is not nearly enough,” Mrs. Thunberg said. “It cannot replace mitigation,” she added, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions in the short term.

Ms. Thunberg accused leaders of “cheating and fiddling with numbers” by talking about reducing emissions to “net zero” – that is, emitting no more carbon than is absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

Although there is much criticism, both within and outside the United States, of Mr. Trump’s decision to remove the US from the Paris climate agreement in 2015, Ms. Thunberg said that the rest of the world also has the goals set out in that agreement.

She rejected the idea that climate change is a partisan issue and insisted that “this is not about right or left.”

Mrs Thunberg responded to those who accused her of doom mongering and said that her message was simply based on scientific facts, not irrational fears.

“My generation won’t give up without a fight,” she said.

Salvador Gūmez-Colūn, who raised money and consciousness after Hurricane Marţa destroyed his native Puerto Rico in 2017, said that young activists do more than just talk.

“We are not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we are acting now. We are no longer waiting.”

Autumn Peltier, the chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek nation of indigenous peoples in Canada, said that compliments are not what they are looking for at the World Economic Forum.

“I don’t want your awards. If you are going to reward me, reward me with finding solutions and helping change.”

Ms. Thunberg quoted a report released in 2018 by the UN science panel that calculated the amount of extra carbon dioxide that the atmosphere can absorb before global average temperature rises exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). Leaders agreed to try to stay below that threshold when they signed the Paris climate agreement in 2015, but scientists warn that the chances are getting smaller.

Ms. Thunberg noted that two years ago, the remaining carbon budget to achieve that goal with confidence was only 420 gigatons of CO2, the equivalent of 10 years of global emissions. Even with a more optimistic calculation, keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 ° C would require a huge reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

“These numbers are not the political or political views of anyone,” said Mrs. Thunberg. “This is the current best available science.”

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement